Traffic adjustments scheduled, as Metro Line 13 prepares for expansion

A section of Zhuguang Road in Qingpu District, between Xumin Road E. and Songze Avenue, will close as construction begins on the western extension of Metro Line 13.

A section of Zhuguang Road in Qingpu District, between Xumin Road E. and Songze Avenue, will close the three north-to-south lanes from March 17 for the west extension of Metro Line 13, the city's traffic police and Metro operator unveiled on Tuesday.

The traffic restriction will run over two years to June in 2025 when the project on Zhuguang Road Station is completed.

During the period, the road will only allow vehicles going from south to north.

As the section is near the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Panxiu Road, which is parallel to the Zhuguang Road, will be upgraded to 5 lanes, including a reversible lane, to cope with traffic pressure caused by the restriction, according to Xiao Bin, an official with the Shanghai traffic police.

About 17 bus lines will be affected as well, and more traffic signs will be put around the nearby areas to direct drivers.

Connecting Jinyun Road Station and Zhuguang Road Station, Line 13's west extension project is about 9.47 kilometers long, crossing Minhang, Qingpu and Jiading districts with five stops.

It's one of Shanghai's major projects started within the year.

After completion, the Zhuguang Road Station on Line 13 will connect to Xujingdong Station on Line 2 and the Zhuguang Road Station on Line 17.

"More exhibitions and events will be held at the NECC, and the first this year will be the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition scheduled on April 18," said Yin Jiangang, the deputy head of Shanghai traffic police.

"We will begin the traffic adjustments a month earlier, before the auto exhibition to collect more experience for the upcoming exhibitions within the year."