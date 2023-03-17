Fair promotes agricultural cooperation in Yangtze River Delta

A fair promoting Anhui Province's agricultural products aims to increase agrarian cooperation between Anhui, Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

A fair showcasing thousands of agricultural products from Anhui Province opened on Thursday at the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Source.



The fair, which is supported by the Anhui government, aims to increase agricultural cooperation between Anhui and Shanghai, as well as other regions in the Yangtze River Delta.

More than 4,000 products from over 1,000 farms, entities and corporations, including vegetables, fruits, meat, aquatic products, eggs, grain, tea and herbs, are on display.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

"I've been growing dendrobe stems for over 10 years," said Li, a female exhibitor from Huoshan County in Lu'an, Anhui.

"This is the first time I am attending such a large-scale fair; I hope our products are well received."

She said the dendrobium stems have high nutritional and pharmaceutical value.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Other displays include local specialties, such as chouguiyu, or stinky mandarin fish.

"We've turned the stinky mandarin fish into a pre-cooked dish that's easier to eat," said Yao, a marketing staffer with a stinky mandarin fish supplier.

"We usually serve stinky mandarin fish to large restaurants," Yao explained.

"However, this year we brought this pre-made dish to retail, hoping that more Shanghai residents can have it after simply procedure," he explained.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Tao Wenxin / Ti Gong

Anhui Province is a major agricultural products provider in the northwest of Yangtze River Delta region.



It had a total grain output of 41 billion kilograms in 2022, ranking 4th in the country. The total output value of its agricultural product processing industry exceeded 1.6 trillion yuan (US$232 billion) last year, a 12.9 percent increase year on year.

Some large project contracts were signed during the exhibition.

A total of 156 green food projects worth 87.98 billion yuan were finalized.

The Anhui Yangtze River Delta Green Agricultural Products Service Center was set up on Thursday to boost agricultural trade in the region.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through March 19

Venue: Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Source

Address: 2739 Guangfu Road W., Putuo District