﻿
News / Metro

Fair promotes agricultural cooperation in Yangtze River Delta

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:01 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0
A fair promoting Anhui Province's agricultural products aims to increase agrarian cooperation between Anhui, Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:01 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0
Fair promotes agricultural cooperation in Yangtze River Delta
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Anhui flour exhibited at the fair

A fair showcasing thousands of agricultural products from Anhui Province opened on Thursday at the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Source.

The fair, which is supported by the Anhui government, aims to increase agricultural cooperation between Anhui and Shanghai, as well as other regions in the Yangtze River Delta.

More than 4,000 products from over 1,000 farms, entities and corporations, including vegetables, fruits, meat, aquatic products, eggs, grain, tea and herbs, are on display.

Fair promotes agricultural cooperation in Yangtze River Delta
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Hairy crabs

"I've been growing dendrobe stems for over 10 years," said Li, a female exhibitor from Huoshan County in Lu'an, Anhui.

"This is the first time I am attending such a large-scale fair; I hope our products are well received."

She said the dendrobium stems have high nutritional and pharmaceutical value.

Fair promotes agricultural cooperation in Yangtze River Delta
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Fresh dendrobium stems

Other displays include local specialties, such as chouguiyu, or stinky mandarin fish.

"We've turned the stinky mandarin fish into a pre-cooked dish that's easier to eat," said Yao, a marketing staffer with a stinky mandarin fish supplier.

"We usually serve stinky mandarin fish to large restaurants," Yao explained.

"However, this year we brought this pre-made dish to retail, hoping that more Shanghai residents can have it after simply procedure," he explained.

Fair promotes agricultural cooperation in Yangtze River Delta
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Stinky mandarin fish

Fair promotes agricultural cooperation in Yangtze River Delta
Tao Wenxin / Ti Gong

A signing ceremony for the promotion of agricultural products from Anhui Province.

Anhui Province is a major agricultural products provider in the northwest of Yangtze River Delta region.

It had a total grain output of 41 billion kilograms in 2022, ranking 4th in the country. The total output value of its agricultural product processing industry exceeded 1.6 trillion yuan (US$232 billion) last year, a 12.9 percent increase year on year.

Some large project contracts were signed during the exhibition.

A total of 156 green food projects worth 87.98 billion yuan were finalized.

The Anhui Yangtze River Delta Green Agricultural Products Service Center was set up on Thursday to boost agricultural trade in the region.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through March 19

Venue: Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Source

Address: 2739 Guangfu Road W., Putuo District

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     