Mayor Gong talks green transformation with Siemens Energy chief

Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met with Christian Bruch, president and chief executive officer of Siemens Energy, on Wednesday and discussed on green energy issues.
Ti Gong

Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met with Christian Bruch, president and chief executive officer of Siemens Energy, on Wednesday and discussed creating a safe, clean, efficient and sustainable modern energy system catering to a metropolitan city like Shanghai.

Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met with Christian Bruch, president and chief executive officer of Siemens Energy, on Wednesday and discussed creating a safe, clean, efficient and sustainable modern energy system catering to a metropolitan city like Shanghai.

"We're following the instructions of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, as well as this year's national 'Two Sessions.' Bearing in mind President Xi Jinping's strategic blueprint of Shanghai, we'll quicken our steps in building the city into a world influential socialist modern metropolis," said Gong.

"Energy is an essential propellant for urban development and we're actively promoting low carbon green energy transformation. We aim to create a safe, clean, efficient and sustainable modern energy system catering to a metropolitan city like Shanghai," he added.

"The city, as a key energy equipment sector research and manufacturing base, welcomes renowned multinational companies like Siemens to contribute their efforts. And Shanghai will consistently create a market-oriented and internationalized first-rate business environment for them," the mayor promised.

The global energy sector is undergoing an essential transition, Bruch noted.

Siemens Energy hopes to grasp opportunities in this new round of competition and achieve sustainable development, the chairman revealed.

Bruch described Siemens' Shanghai-based unit as a "very blissful corporate citizen." He hopes the company can create a seamless-connected supply chain in Shanghai, deepen its cooperation with the city in multiple aspects, and better grasp green energy transition opportunities through essential platforms like the China International Import Expo.

A world-leading energy firm, Siemens Energy is a world Fortune 500 company. Its China headquarters is in Shanghai.

