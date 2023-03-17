Gautier Capuçon among the first from overseas to perform in Shanghai

The Shanghai International Arts Festival is returning, after three years of absence, with renowned French cellist Gautier Capuçon performing next month.

French cellist Gautier Capuçon will be among the earliest group of foreign musicians from overseas to perform in Shanghai after China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a notice to again approve commercial performances from overseas.

"He will likely become the first renowned international artist to return to the Shanghai stage in over three years," said Li Ming, president of the Center for Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Ti Gong

Capuçon will join hands with his long-term partner, pianist Jérôme Ducros, to present two concerts at the Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall on April 20-21, featuring classic works by Schumann, Beethoven and Brahms.



"Capuçon actually reached cooperative agreements with us back in 2020. He hopes to meet Chinese audiences as soon as possible," said Li, who is currently in Australia for talks with the Sydney Theater Company and Sydney Dance Company, hoping to invite them to the arts festival.

This year's Shanghai International Arts Festival has been scheduled for October 20 to November 19. The festival has been absent for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ti Gong

Li said despite the interruption, the center has kept connection with foreign artistic organizations and agencies, waiting for the return of international cultural exchange.

According to the latest notice by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, culture and tourism administrative departments around China will once again be accepting and approving commercial performances from overseas, starting from March 20.

Before the Australia trip, Li has already visited cultural agencies in Singapore and China's Hong Kong.

"We have already reached several cooperative agreements, not only for this year's festival, but also for cultural activities next year and in the future," said Li.