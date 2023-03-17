﻿
City leads in most beautiful public venues

Four Shanghai venues have stood out among the top 20 most beautiful public cultural venues in China.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Pudong Library

Four Shanghai venues have stood out among the top 20 most beautiful public cultural venues in China.

Twenty public cultural venues including libraries, museums and theaters across the country were awarded the most beautiful at a ceremony held at the Pudong Culture & Arts Center on Thursday.

Shanghai was the biggest winner scooping four places.

They are Pudong Library, "30° Space" – an exhibition and pop-up area in the Normandie Apartments, Dongyuan – a mini garden tucked away in skyscrapers of Lujiazui, and Huayuan Linjuhui – a community "living room" built in the style of a log cabin near a big lawn.

Ti Gong

Huayuan Linjuhui.

The Most Beautiful Public Cultural Venue Competition was initiated by the Pudong government and Shanghai Culture and Tourism Administration in 2018, and over the years it gradually expanded to the Yangtze River Delta Region, and today's 112 cities across the country.

Through the competition, it has built an archive of more than 1,000 beautiful public cultural venues across the country. They include the Museum of Art Pudong in Shanghai, Suzhou Museum in Jiangsu, Hechai 1792 – an creative park renovated from a former prison – in Anhui.

It offers examples of how to renovate grassroots cultural venues.

