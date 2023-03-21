Hongqiao airport set to resume international flights

As of March 26, Hongqiao International Airport will be resuming international flights with 11 airlines beginning flight services on Sunday.

Starting from Sunday, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport will resume international airline services, the Shanghai airport operator announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, flight services to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan will also be resumed.

International flight services were suspended at the airport from March 25, 2020, due to the COVID-19 control policies. Since then, all international flights and those to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan were moved to Pudong International Airport.

As China downgraded COVID-19 management, the limitations on international travel were abolished from January 8, with Pudong airport becaming busier with more international flights resuming.

Starting from Sunday, 11 airline companies – Shanghai Airlines, Air China, Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong Airlines, Air Macau, China Airlines and EVA Air – will provide international flight services at Terminal 1 of Hongqiao airport.

For further information, passengers are advised to call on 021-96990, or go to the website www.shairport.com to make proper travel plans.