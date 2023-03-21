One vow, one lifetime: Shanghai red culture promotion video highlights Communist Party's founding spirit and urban character

This video selects the Memorial Halls of the First, Second, and Fourth National Congresses of the Communist Party of China and the Longhua Martyrs Cemetery as shooting locations.

Shanghai, the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, where the party's founding spirit and original aspiration were born, and where the great spirit of building the party was nurtured.

To deeply study, promote and implement the spirit of the 20th Party Congress and vigorously promote the great spirit of building the party and urban character, the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee's Propaganda Department and Party History Research Office commissioned the Shanghai Radio and Television Documentary Center to produce the Shanghai Red Culture Promotion Video "One Sound, One Lifetime."

This 3-minute 30-second video selects the Memorial Halls of the First, Second, and Fourth National Congresses of the Communist Party of China and the Longhua Martyrs Cemetery as shooting locations.

It features appearances from Lü Qiming and Huang Baomei, recipients of the July 1 Medal, Wu Rongjin, a representative of the Party's 20th Congress, as well as volunteers from the Communist Manifesto Exhibition Hall at Fudan University and representatives of old soldiers from the Shanghai New Fourth Army History Research Association.

The recitation of the pledge "Never Betray the Party" from the Party Constitution by representatives of new and old party members, showcases their unwavering loyalty to the Party and their adherence to the Party Constitution and the pledge to join the Party.