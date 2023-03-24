Campaign launched to boost health awareness among residents

The average life expectancy for registered local residents last year was 83.18 years old, with males at 80.84 and females at 85.66.

Shanghai has stepped up health service and public education to improve local residents' health and life quality.

All figures meet the standard of international levels.

By the end of last year, there were 6,421 medical facilities in the city with 246,200 medics. The facilities rendered over 232 million services last year.

The latest monitoring found 39.42 percent of the residents grasp basic knowledge regarding disease prevention and control, chronic disease management and health care, creating a new record and a rise for the 15th straight year.

"Shanghai started a resident health campaign 15 years ago through promoting health education and surveys. Over 25,000 residents between 15 and 69 years old participated in the latest survey," said Tang Wenjuan from the Shanghai Health Promotion Center.



"The next step will be to target the elderly, those with low income and poor health awareness as well as the promotion of healthy lifestyle like proper exercise and diet and infectious disease prevention," Tang said.

A monthlong health promotion campaign was launched this week to provide education about health lifestyle and skills in local communities, officials said.