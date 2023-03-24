﻿
News / Metro

Women's half marathon set for May Day holiday

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:35 UTC+8, 2023-03-24       0
Four thousand runners will challenge the 21-kilometer main race, while another 800 will take part in the 5km health run.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:35 UTC+8, 2023-03-24       0

The 2023 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon will be held on May 1, giving female running lovers a healthy start to the Labor Day holiday.

Four thousand runners will challenge the 21-kilometer main race, while another 800 will take part in the 5km health run.

The races will start at 7am from the Art Park on Tianshan Road W. in Changning District. The finish line of the half marathon has been set in Zhongshan Park, while the health run ends at the East Hongqiao Center.

Women's half marathon set for May Day holiday
Dong Jun / SHINE

Registration for the 2023 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon started on Friday.

The half marathon route covers 6.25km ecological green pathways along the Suzhou Creek.

Those interested can log on to the event's official website at www.shang-ma.com or the WeChat account "shanghaimarathon" (上马) for registration before 11am on March 27.

The entry fee is 150 yuan (US$21.8) per person for the half marathon and 80 yuan for the health run. The quotas will be distributed through a draw, and the results will be announced on April 3.

The top six half marathon finishers will receive prize money of up to 15,000 yuan. The first 100 runners to cross the finish line will be awarded with entry into the 2023 Shanghai Marathon which will be held in the second half of the year.

Women's half marathon set for May Day holiday
Dong Jun / SHINE

T-shirt and hand chain for runners

Water stations will be arranged every 5 kilometers long the route. Fruit and snacks will be provided at the 12.5km, 17.5km and 20km markers. There will also be eight water spray spots and three ice stations along the way to help runners cool down.

All half marathon finishers will receive a petal-shaped hand chain instead of a traditional medal.

The event's cooperative partner Jiahui Health will organize a training camp before the race to help runners avoid injuries and cultivate standard exercise habits.

Runners are reminded to undergo a self-health check before registering. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 less than a month prior to the race are advised not to take part in the event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Changning
Hongqiao
Labor Day holiday
Zhongshan Park
Suzhou Creek
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     