Women's half marathon set for May Day holiday

The 2023 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon will be held on May 1, giving female running lovers a healthy start to the Labor Day holiday.



Four thousand runners will challenge the 21-kilometer main race, while another 800 will take part in the 5km health run.

The races will start at 7am from the Art Park on Tianshan Road W. in Changning District. The finish line of the half marathon has been set in Zhongshan Park, while the health run ends at the East Hongqiao Center.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The half marathon route covers 6.25km ecological green pathways along the Suzhou Creek.

Those interested can log on to the event's official website at www.shang-ma.com or the WeChat account "shanghaimarathon" (上马) for registration before 11am on March 27.

The entry fee is 150 yuan (US$21.8) per person for the half marathon and 80 yuan for the health run. The quotas will be distributed through a draw, and the results will be announced on April 3.

The top six half marathon finishers will receive prize money of up to 15,000 yuan. The first 100 runners to cross the finish line will be awarded with entry into the 2023 Shanghai Marathon which will be held in the second half of the year.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Water stations will be arranged every 5 kilometers long the route. Fruit and snacks will be provided at the 12.5km, 17.5km and 20km markers. There will also be eight water spray spots and three ice stations along the way to help runners cool down.

All half marathon finishers will receive a petal-shaped hand chain instead of a traditional medal.

The event's cooperative partner Jiahui Health will organize a training camp before the race to help runners avoid injuries and cultivate standard exercise habits.

Runners are reminded to undergo a self-health check before registering. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 less than a month prior to the race are advised not to take part in the event.