﻿
News / Metro

Post-COVID, students celebrate graduation

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:14 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0
As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, graduates of universities can now have their offline commencements in the presence of their families.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:14 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0
SSI ļʱ

Shot by Yang Meiping. Edited by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, graduates of universities can now have their offline commencements in the presence of their families.

On Saturday morning, more than 3,200 postgraduates of Shanghai Jiao Tong University attended their grand graduation ceremony, the first of its kind in the past three years, at the Fok Ying Tung Sports Center.

Most of the students are fresh graduates while some who graduated in the previous years went back to the campus to make up the commencement to draw a full stop to their study.

Liu Chang was an electric engineering major and received his PhD degree last year.

"Due to the pandemic, I didn't have a formal ceremony to celebrate my graduation last year," he told Shanghai Daily. "Fortunately, the pandemic is over and the university enables us to remedy it now."

Liu, a native of Xuzhou City in neighboring Jiangsu Province, invited his parents to the city on Friday to witness the important occasion, together with his wife.

From February, the university allows students, faculty and alumni to apply for entry for their relatives and friends.

"The commencement is important for me and I do hope my family can be with me at this important moment," he said.

Some graduates brought along their children, and one female doctoral student received a proposal from her boyfriend after she got the graduation certificate on the stage.

Ding Kuiling, the new president of the university, extended his congratulations to the graduates.

"You've got through the pandemic along with your study at Shanghai Jiao Tong University," he said. "I wish the hardships and afflictions during the process have enriched your life experience and enlightened you about responsibilities. I hope you will continue to act actively to changes and become history makers in the future."

Astronaut Nie Haisheng, who has served three space missions and graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong with a PhD degree in 2020, delivered a speech at the Saturday ceremony.

He encouraged his fellow alumni to be confident and dream big, and be brave against all difficulties to keep moving forward and realize their dreams.

9 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • More than 3,200 postgraduates of Shanghai Jiao Tong University attend their graduation ceremony on Saturday.

    Ti Gong


Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     