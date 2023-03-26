﻿
News / Metro

Hongqiao International Airport resumes overseas routes

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:47 UTC+8, 2023-03-26       0
Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport resumed airline services on international routes, Hong Kong, Macau as well as Taiwan routes on Sunday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:47 UTC+8, 2023-03-26       0

For Guo Meng, who departed to Hong Kong from Terminal 1 at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Sunday morning, it was a very special experience as he was the first to check in to an overseas flight since 2020 at the Hongqiao.

"I arrived early this morning, and I was very surprised and delighted when I found out that I'm the first checked-in passenger after the service resumed," he said.

Hongqiao International Airport resumes overseas routes
Dong Jun / SHINE

Passengers heading to Hong Kong check in at Shanghai Hongqiao International Terminal on Sunday morning.

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport resumed airline services on international routes, Hong Kong, Macau as well as Taiwan routes on Sunday.

Its international fight services have been closed since March 25, 2020. Since then, all international flights and those to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan were moved to Pudong International Airport.

Guo works as an art collector, and this is his first business trip after China eased the control of COVID-19.

"I live in Qingpu District," he said, "It is really convenient for me to take flight from Hongqiao Airport, so Hongqiao is the first option for me if I need air travel."

The first flight was the one which Guo took, MU721, an Airbus-320 plane with about 200 seats, operated by China Eastern Airlines.

Hongqiao International Airport resumes overseas routes
Dong Jun / SHINE

A man shows his health information to the staff at the heath quarantine desk .

"The seating rate of this flight is about 80 percent," said Huang Xiaoyu, an official with China Eastern.

"We have fully prepared for the resumption."

He cited that QR code of digital declaration has been provided on each of the check-in desks at the airport to help smooth the exit processes.

Hongqiao Airport is expected to send 314 flights on international, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan routes, 22 flights up from 2019.

Among those, 56 ones fly to Japan, 56 to South Korean, 78 to Hong Kong, 72 to Macau and 52 to Taipei, according to Tang Yichen, deputy general manager of Hongqiao Airport operation headquarters.

Some 11 airline companies – Shanghai Airlines, Air China, Japan Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong Airlines, Air Macau, China Airlines and EVA Air – will provide international flight services at Terminal One of the airport.

Hongqiao International Airport resumes overseas routes
Dong Jun / SHINE

Ground service staffers wave goodbye to the first flight on the first day Hongqiao airport resumed international, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan services.

Along with the resumption of flight services, business shops in the airport also opened for passengers.

A total of 140 shops, including duty-free shops and gift stores, now are on normal operation, with some of them providing special discounts.

During the new flight season, the two airports in Shanghai are expected to carry out 2,225 flights per day (including 1,449 at Pudong Airport and 776 at Hongqiao Airport), with the flight volume recovering to about 80 percent of the same period in 2019 (in which domestic flights resume to 118.5 percent; international, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan flights resume to 62.4 percent).

Flights operated by 92 airline companies are able to reach to a total of 42 countries now.

Hongqiao International Airport resumes overseas routes
Dong Jun / SHINE

A ceremony was held at Hongqiao Airport to celebrate the resumption of international flights.

Tips:

The local immigration inspection officials reminded that if passengers have problems or difficulties on immigration inspection procedures, they can talk to the immigration officers at the airport or call on 12367 for help.

Hongqiao International Airport resumes overseas routes
Dong Jun / SHINE

Duty free shops are open.

Hongqiao International Airport resumes overseas routes
Dong Jun / SHINE

Passengers wait for the immigration inspection in a good order.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao Airport
Hongqiao
Pudong Airport
Pudong
Nippon
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     