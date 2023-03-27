Shanghai East Railway Station a future transport hub

Construction on the underground foundation of the Shanghai East Railway Station officially commenced on Saturday.

Ti Gong

The project, located in Zhuqiao Town, the Pudong New Area, is adjacent to Shanghai Pudong International Airport. According to the plans, once completed, Shanghai East Railway Station will become the second-largest railway station in Shanghai, only to Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station.

In the future, the east railway station will be connected to the Shanghai-Nantong and Shanghai-Zhapu-Hangzhou, and Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou railways. Additionally, the station will also be connected to the Hongqiao railway station through Shanghai Airport Link Line, as well as Lingang special area through an express line.

Passengers can travel from Shanghai East Railway Station to Shanghai Pudong International Airport in just two stops using the airport link line.

The Pudong New Area will develop an east hub, with the Pudong International Airport and Shanghai East Railway Station as its core.

The east hub plan will add an annual capacity of 50 million air passengers, connecting the Yangtze River Delta with the world as a world-class transportation hub.