Shanghai Science and Technology Museum to undergo major upgrade

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, which opened more than 20 years ago, will undergo a large-scale upgrade from April 1 and reopen to the public in 2025.

IC

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, which opened more than 20 years ago, will undergo a large-scale upgrade from April 1 and reopen to the public in 2025.

The upgrade will cover multiple aspects, including artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum science, life and health, new energy, and new materials. New technologies such as virtual reality, human-computer interaction, and data visualization will be used to enhance the overall sci-tech level while integrating art and culture.

The equipment and facilities of the museum's theaters will be systematically updated. The IMAX 3D and dome theaters will be upgraded from traditional projection to digital projection.

Since opening to the public in December 2001, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum has received more than 80 million visitors from China and abroad and has been selected seven times as one of the "world's 20 most popular museums."

The museum won't be closed until March 31.

During the closure, it will continue to provide science education services and release the latest information and events online.