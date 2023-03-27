﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum to undergo major upgrade

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  18:27 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, which opened more than 20 years ago, will undergo a large-scale upgrade from April 1 and reopen to the public in 2025.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  18:27 UTC+8, 2023-03-27       0
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum to undergo major upgrade
IC

The main gate of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum is shown in this file photo.

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, which opened more than 20 years ago, will undergo a large-scale upgrade from April 1 and reopen to the public in 2025.

The upgrade will cover multiple aspects, including artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum science, life and health, new energy, and new materials. New technologies such as virtual reality, human-computer interaction, and data visualization will be used to enhance the overall sci-tech level while integrating art and culture.

The equipment and facilities of the museum's theaters will be systematically updated. The IMAX 3D and dome theaters will be upgraded from traditional projection to digital projection.

Since opening to the public in December 2001, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum has received more than 80 million visitors from China and abroad and has been selected seven times as one of the "world's 20 most popular museums."

The museum won't be closed until March 31.

During the closure, it will continue to provide science education services and release the latest information and events online.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     