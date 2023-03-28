﻿
News / Metro

A special Shanghai Metro train honors Soong Ching Ling

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  16:11 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
Marking the 130th birthday of Soong Ching Ling, honorary president of the People's Republic of China, a special Metro Line 10 train will run an exhibit on her.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  16:11 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
A special Shanghai Metro train honors Soong Ching Ling
Dong Jun / SHINE

Passengers on Metro Line 10 read an introduction on Soong Ching Ling.

A special Metro Line 10 train has been turned into an "exhibit" of Soong Ching Ling, with photos and introductions of the honorary president of the People's Republic of China.

The management committee of the cultural relics of Sun Yat-sen and Soong Ching Ling launched the special train on Monday to celebrate Soong's 130th birthday. Soong was born, raised and buried in Shanghai.

Photos of Soong, Sun, and their friends with introductory texts are seen on the train carriage walls and overhead grab handles.

Shanghai Metro Line 10 stops near places where Sun and Soong worked or lived, including the Shanghai Museum of Sun Yat-sen's Former Residence at 7 Huanghai Rd (上海孙中山故居纪念馆,香山路7号), the Soong Ching Ling Memorial Residence in Shanghai at 1843 Huaihai Rd M. (上海宋庆龄故居,淮海中路1843号), and the Mausoleum of Soong Ching Ling at 21 Songyuan Rd (宋庆龄陵园,宋园路21号).

Videos are being screened at these Metro stations.

The committee is encouraging the public to visit these sites to learn about the couple's lives.

By scanning the QR code below, people can reserve free entries to these venues and post photos with landmark structures there or answer questions on the page to earn credits, which can be used to exchange for health care services from the International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital, tickets to children's theaters, and Soong souvenirs.

A special Shanghai Metro train honors Soong Ching Ling

People can scan the QR code to reserve free admission to Soong memorial venues and answer questions to win credits for health and cultural services or souvenirs.

The activity will last until April 30.

Soong is well known as "Mother Soong" or "Granny Soong" for her significant contributions to the development of the well-being of Chinese women and children, primarily through the China Welfare Institution, which she founded.

The institution runs the CWI Children's Palace, CWI Nursery, CWI Kindergarten, Soong Ching Ling Kindergarten, Soong Ching Ling School, CWI Children's Art Theater, CWI Publishing House, and the CWI Rest Home.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     