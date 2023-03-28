A special Shanghai Metro train honors Soong Ching Ling

Marking the 130th birthday of Soong Ching Ling, honorary president of the People's Republic of China, a special Metro Line 10 train will run an exhibit on her.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A special Metro Line 10 train has been turned into an "exhibit" of Soong Ching Ling, with photos and introductions of the honorary president of the People's Republic of China.

The management committee of the cultural relics of Sun Yat-sen and Soong Ching Ling launched the special train on Monday to celebrate Soong's 130th birthday. Soong was born, raised and buried in Shanghai.

Photos of Soong, Sun, and their friends with introductory texts are seen on the train carriage walls and overhead grab handles.

Shanghai Metro Line 10 stops near places where Sun and Soong worked or lived, including the Shanghai Museum of Sun Yat-sen's Former Residence at 7 Huanghai Rd (上海孙中山故居纪念馆,香山路7号), the Soong Ching Ling Memorial Residence in Shanghai at 1843 Huaihai Rd M. (上海宋庆龄故居,淮海中路1843号), and the Mausoleum of Soong Ching Ling at 21 Songyuan Rd (宋庆龄陵园,宋园路21号).

Videos are being screened at these Metro stations.

The committee is encouraging the public to visit these sites to learn about the couple's lives.

By scanning the QR code below, people can reserve free entries to these venues and post photos with landmark structures there or answer questions on the page to earn credits, which can be used to exchange for health care services from the International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital, tickets to children's theaters, and Soong souvenirs.

The activity will last until April 30.



Soong is well known as "Mother Soong" or "Granny Soong" for her significant contributions to the development of the well-being of Chinese women and children, primarily through the China Welfare Institution, which she founded.

The institution runs the CWI Children's Palace, CWI Nursery, CWI Kindergarten, Soong Ching Ling Kindergarten, Soong Ching Ling School, CWI Children's Art Theater, CWI Publishing House, and the CWI Rest Home.