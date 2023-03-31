﻿
Shanghai to hold world's first carbon neutrality expo

﻿ Huang Yixuan
  20:29 UTC+8, 2023-03-31       0
With the theme of "Path to Carbon Neutrality," Shanghai is holding the world's first such expo in mid-June.
Shanghai is to inaugurate the world's first expo that focuses on carbon neutrality in June.

The first session of the Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements will be held from June 11 to June 14 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

The expo, themed "Path to Carbon Neutrality," focuses on showcasing and promoting the adoption of green and low-carbon technologies, products and achievements.

It aims to serve as a platform for various entities in the carbon-neutral industry chain to connect and exchange ideas, ultimately facilitating the transition toward a green and low-carbon economy and society.

The expo consists of three main parts: themed exhibitions, trade matching activities and summit forums.

Six major sections will be set at the themed exhibition, namely, energy conversion, energy efficiency, circular economy, practice exploration, low-carbon transportation and low-carbon service.

Trade matchmaking will include a variety of events such as collective signing, investment promotion, product launches, as well as supply-demand matchmaking sessions.

While the summit is to host multiple forums discussing cutting-edge trends in carbon peaks and carbon neutrality, technological innovation, and green finance. Leading companies and renowned experts from various industries will be invited to participate.

The exhibition is expected to cover a total area of 100,000 square meters, featuring over 600 exhibitors from home and abroad. It is estimated that over 100,000 visitors and 300 mainstream media outlets will participate in the event.

As of now, an exhibition space exceeding 80,000 square meters has been confirmed.

In addition, the expo will utilize various technologies to minimize carbon emissions and strive to create a benchmark for zero-carbon exhibitions in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Follow Us

