Masks no longer mandatory, but recommended, on Shanghai Metro

In a report on Thursday, Shanghai TV quoted a Metro official as saying that people no longer have to wear masks in the subway.

Ti Gong

Even though officials still recommend mask use for public health reasons, forgetful commuters can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Shanghai Metro Daduhui app has "locations" of mask vending machines at every station. So, if you're in a hurry and forget your mask, don't worry – the app has your back.

Despite the relaxation, health officials continue to recommend wearing a mask in public to prevent the spread of COVID and flu.

Ti Gong

What about other cities in China?

Other cities, including Guangzhou and Chengdu, have followed suit.

Subway officials in Guangzhou, for example, now only remind passengers to wear masks, but they will not be punished if they do not.

Hong Kong's mandatory mask-wearing policy was phased out beginning March 1.

Similarly, the government of Macau announced on February 27 that its outdoor mask mandate had been repealed.

IC

However, officials in these cities have stressed that wearing masks is still strongly advised, particularly in congested public areas such as subways.

"While the risk of COVID-19 transmission has decreased, wearing masks can still help prevent the spread of other respiratory diseases, such as the flu," said experts Lin Bingliang from Sun Yat-sen University's Third Affiliated Hospital and Wang Weibin from Fudan University's Epidemiology Department.

They advise the elderly, young children and immunocompromised people to continue wearing masks.

So, if you're taking public transportation in Shanghai or elsewhere in China, bring your mask!