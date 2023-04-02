Historic swimming pool reopens as a water playground for locals

CFP

Shanghai Swimming Center, a familiar landmark to locals, reopened to the public yesterday and has been transformed from an arena for professional competitions to a "people's water playground."

Built in 1983 to host the Fifth National Games held in Shanghai, the Shanghai Swimming Center's intended use was primarily for domestic and international major events and professional training. It has been open to the public since 2002.

For many Shanghai residents, the venue holds a special place in their hearts as the place where they learned to swim.

Now, after four decades of service and five years of renovation, the center reopened yesterday with upgraded facilities and is now set to become a "water playground" for Shanghai residents.

The upgraded facility has a total building area of 15,800 square meters, with four floors and four pools.

The spectator stands have been removed to make room for the extra pools, and the hardware facilities have been upgraded to create a better swimming experience for citizens.

The new design features a variety of marine elements that create a vibrant sporting atmosphere.

The water quality of the new facility has been certified as meeting international swimming competition standards, making it a safe and clean place for citizens to enjoy.

To ensure the safety of visitors, the center has also hired 22 lifeguards, said Xia Jie, deputy general manager of Jiu Shi Sports Center.

The new venue has been well-received by the public.

"It's my first time here today and the lighting is great. The decoration is also very well done. It is a standard-sized 50-meter pool, which is rare in Shanghai, so swimming here is very comfortable," a swimmer was quoted by Shanghai Television yesterday.

"The environment is bright, and the water temperature is very comfortable!" said Gu, who recently visited the renovated center quoted by Xinhua news agency.

The public swimming ticket costs 55 yuan (US$8) per session (90 minutes), with discounts for seniors over 65 years old, children, disabled individuals, and active-duty military personnel.

The swimming center, which was built in 1983 as the largest heated swimming pool in China, hosted the fifth National Games in the same year.

It has also hosted various international events, including the International Diving Invitation Tournament in 1984 and the fourth Diving World Cup in 1985.

It has been the training ground for many Shanghai athletes, including Olympic champions Wu Minxia, Huo Liang, and Chen Yuxi.

The renovated Shanghai Swimming Center is an example of how sports facilities can be upgraded to meet the changing needs of the community.

Shanghai plans to construct 30 new community fitness centres, 80 green walking paths, 600 fitness gardens, 80 fitness stations, and 150 ball game fields this year to offer more options for "fitness destinations."