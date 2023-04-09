﻿
News / Metro

Best foot forward for marathons with training camp

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:27 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
With a series of marathons planned for the city in coming months, local medical experts are launching pre-marathon lectures and training courses.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:27 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
Best foot forward for marathons with training camp
Ti Gong

Parents take their children for stretching exercises under the direction of professionals at Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital on Sunday.

With a series of marathons planned for the city in coming months, local medical experts are launching pre-marathon lectures and training courses to help runners be better prepared and avoid sports injuries.

Running and marathon is increasing in popularity among Chinese in recent years, however, the overall prevalence of physical exercise is still low in the nation. Many people have misunderstandings and blindly follow some trend while doing sports.

Doctors said a marathon is not a health run. Participants should have a scientific plan beforehand.

Best foot forward for marathons with training camp
Ti Gong

Runners carry out muscle stretching under the guidance of professionals at the training camp.

"Almost half of knee and ankle injuries take place during sports," said Dr Liu Yan from Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital, which launched a training camp ahead of the 2023 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon on May 1 as the event's cooperative partner.

It is the first time that a medical facility has organized special training courses for runners to help them avoid injuries, and cultivate standard exercise habits.

"Compared with males, women have a higher chance for knee injury due to physical structure," Liu said.

"Female runners should receive targeted training to protect the knee. Proper warm-up before running, and muscle stretching afterwards can effectively reduce the risk of injury. We encourage runners to receive professional direction and support during the whole process for a better and safer sports."

Best foot forward for marathons with training camp
Ti Gong

Proper preparation and warm-up can prevent sports injury.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     