Sinan Mansions marks cultural decade with Haipai show

Celebrating a decade of culture, art, events and festivals, the Sinan Mansions is reviewing its history along with its influential magazine Hai Shang Sinan, with a new exhibition.

Ti Gong

An art exhibition was launched at Sinan Mansions on Wednesday, celebrating the past decade of the historical landmark and its influential magazine Hai Shang Sinan.



The mansions, the only wholly preserved historical garden villa complex in downtown Huangpu District, includes over 50 historic villas of various styles.

They were once homes to celebrities like poet Liu Yazi (1887-1958) and Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang (1894-1961). Some of them have been turned into hotels, cafés, restaurants and shops.

The magazine, initially published in 2013, invites famous local writers to share their feelings and stories about the mansions as well as the urban spirit of Shanghai.

Ti Gong

It has become one of the most popular literature magazines to promote Haipai, or the Shanghai-style culture.

The exhibition, Decade of Cadenza, collects the covers of all 40 issues of the magazine along with the most influential articles and innovative souvenirs. Visitors can learn about the development of the mansions along with the stories of the former celebrity residences.

The mansions aim to become a characteristic urban space and world renowned cultural landmark in Shanghai, according to the Yongye Enterprise, the owner and operator of the mansions.

Sinan also fosters a vibrant reading culture, hosting nearly 400 reading clubs as well as the annual Shanghai International Literary Week. The events blend reading with life, food and music through various cultural activities.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Dates: Through April 25



Admission: Free

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday (1pm-7pm), weekends (11am-7pm)

Venue: Sinan Time Zone

思南时区画廊

Address: No.1, 532 Fuxing Road M.

复兴中路523弄1号