Expats, staff of overseas firms put their best feet forward

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
Some 200 runners, led by the city's Magnolia Awards winners and executives of overseas enterprises, jogged along the downtown Huangpu River waterfront on Saturday.
Executives and employees of local foreign enterprises take a selfie on the Huangpu waterfront.

Some 200 runners, led by the city's Magnolia Awards winners and executives of overseas enterprises, jogged along the downtown Huangpu River waterfront on Saturday.

Winners of the award, expatriates who have made significant contributions to Shanghai, along with officials and employees of local foreign enterprises were invited to the "health run" in Huangpu District.

The event is part of Huangpu's efforts to further improve its services to foreign companies and enhance overseas exchanges, according to Gao Yun, the Party secretary of Huangpu.

Executives and employees of local foreign enterprises jog along the Huangpu River waterfront on Saturday.

The downtown district is home to overseas companies from more than 60 countries and regions. Its foreign-related tax revenues account for 45 percent of the total, Gao said.

The runners set off from the No.5 exit of Huangpu waterfront within the Puxi site of 2010 Shanghai World Expo and jogged for six kilometers towards Yuanwang-1, China's first-generation aerospace survey ship, retired in 2010, and now exhibited along the river.

Officials from the overseas companies who have attended or will participate to the China International Import Expo this November have also been invited to participate in health runs.

Participants take a slower pace.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu
China International Import Expo
CIIE
