﻿
News / Metro

Inbound tour groups return to Shanghai, and welcome!

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-04-17       0
Shanghai welcomed its first Singaporean tour group in post-COVID era, as the city's tourism industry bounces back, and international tourists return.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-04-17       0
Inbound tour groups return to Shanghai, and welcome!
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The first Singaporean tour group embarks on a two-day trip in Shanghai on Monday.

In a dazzling display of light and sound, Lim Yock Kee and her husband stood in awe of the lantern show at Huangpu's Yuyuan Garden Malls on Monday night.

They were among the first Singaporean tour group visiting Shanghai after COVID-19, waiting three years to make the trip.

Before the pandemic, they routinely visited China two or three times a year.

"We really wanted to visit China," Lim Yock Kee told Shanghai Daily.

"I really like Shanghai. It's very beautiful," she said.

"I've been to Shanghai three times, but it feels so different each time. The metropolis is always changing."

"The transport is convenient. The dining and accommodation experiences are impressive. The environment is really good."

"I'll definitely come here again," she added.

Ng Ting Ann, her husband, hasn't been to Shanghai for over 30 years.

"There has been significant changes, and the standard of living is really high," he added. "Everything is just perfect."

The tour group, organized by the Suzhou Zhong Cheng Travel Co Ltd, is made up of over 20 tourists from Singapore.

They toured the Yuyuan Garden scenic area and the Bund on Monday after visiting neighboring Anhui Province, and will head to Bicester Village in the Pudong New Area on Tuesday.

Inbound tour groups return to Shanghai, and welcome!
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Lim Yock Kee (third left) and other tourists pose in the Yuyuan Garden scenic area on Monday.

Oh Pearlyn, another tourist in the group, was excited and curious to explore Shanghai since her arrival.

"It's my first overseas trip after COVID," she told Shanghai Daily. She had planned this trip for his father and finally chose China for good scenery and food.

She was impressed by the view of Shanghai.

"It's much more beautiful to see in person than in pictures or on websites," she noted.

She sink teeth into xiaolongbao, or small steamed buns, a representative Shanghai snack.

"It's really delicious," she said.

"Definitely, I will recommend my friends to visit China," she added.

Inbound tour groups return to Shanghai, and welcome!
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Oh Pearlyn in the group takes a selfie on the Bund.

After a 3-year hiatus, Wu Chao, a veteran tour guide of the group, could not contain his excitement and happiness as he held a flag used to lead and gather group tourists.

It was his first inbound tour group who spends eight days in China.

Noticeably, there are many tour groups in Yuyuan Garden scenic area and the Bund even it was Monday.

"I am excited," said Wu. "The bustling and familiar scene is back."

"My guests have a cheerful mood due to the pleasant weather and they like the antique architecture of Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River)," he said.

Wu tried other jobs during the pandemic but finally returned to his familiar post.

"I like being a tour guide and communicating with my guests," he added.

His routes mainly cover east China.

As a result of the robust tourism recovery in China, he has a full schedule which makes him no rest through the end of May.

"But I am happy and I will guide tour groups from the Philippines soon," he said.

Inbound tour groups return to Shanghai, and welcome!
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The group tours the Bund on Monday night with guide Wu Chao (center) busy introducing an intriguing Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Pudong
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     