Top cancer center to establish medical cluster in the community

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:21 UTC+8, 2023-04-20       0
The Shanghai Cancer Center will join five neighborhood health centers to boost cancer prevention and control.
The Shanghai Cancer Center has announced it will form a medical service cluster with five neighborhood health centers to boost community-based cancer prevention and control, officials said on Thursday during national cancer prevention and control week.

Through the cooperation, a whole-process management system covering cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation would be established in the five communities.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Cancer Center is teaming up with five neighborhood health centers to establish a community-based cancer prevention and control network.

In addition, the cancer center would open a green channel for patients detected with problems during community screening for early diagnosis and treatment, while top experts would offer training for grassroots doctors to enhance their abilities in cancer prevention and control.

"With the public's rising awareness and the development of clinical capabilities, cancer is gradually turning into a chronic disease. So a community-based service offering professional, regular and convenient guidance is patient demand and requirement for health service," said Gu Wenying from the Shanghai Cancer Center.

"We will promote a community-based medical and social worker team to offer education and services for patients and their families on rehabilitation, nutrition, psychology and nursing."

There are 91,400 new cancer cases recorded in Shanghai each year. Early screening, diagnosis, treatment are extremely important for the best results, experts said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
