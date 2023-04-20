Party Secretary Chen meets Volkswagen chairman

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with the Oliver Blume, chairman of Volkswagen AG and his delegation on Wednesday.

Chen said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has made strategic plans and overall arrangements for China's future development. As the economic center of China and the forefront of reform and opening up, Shanghai is striving to promote high-quality development and make greater contributions to the construction of China's modernization.

The automobile industry is one of Shanghai's pillar industries, and Volkswagen AG is a leader in the global automotive industry, with long-term business cooperation and investment layout in Shanghai.

Currently, the transformation of cities and industries and upgrading of consumption have created new opportunities for both sides to deepen cooperation. The focus should be on long-term development, strengthening strategic planning, firmly grasping the direction of high-end, intelligent, and green development, and promoting stable and far-reaching cooperation in various fields.

Volkswagen is welcomed to increase investment and research and development in Shanghai, and to bring more new businesses and projects to Shanghai, working with SAIC Motor Corporation Limited to create new technologies and products that are closer to the consumer market, and to write a new chapter in cooperation.

The city will continue to optimize the business environment, deepen cooperation, provide high-quality services, and support both Chinese and foreign enterprises to achieve better and faster development in Shanghai, Chen said.

Blume said that Shanghai was Volkswagen's first entry point into the Chinese market. Over the past 40 years, Volkswagen has worked with SAIC to write a successful chapter and achieve fruitful results. He is confident in the Chinese and Shanghai markets. This Shanghai Auto Show has shown the future development of the automotive industry and people's enthusiasm for future travel.

Volkswagen will continue to deepen its roots in Shanghai, increase investment, accelerate innovation and research and development, and work with Chinese partners to further plan and deepen the development strategy for the future, and accelerate the process of high-end, intelligent and green development, jointly creating a more beautiful future for the automotive industry.





