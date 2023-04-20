IE Expo China 2023 opens in Shanghai for the environmental industry

The 24th IE Expo China at the Shanghai New International Expo Center turns out the largest one with the most exhibitors in its history.

Ti Gong

The 24th IE Expo China opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday.

The three-day event is the largest with the most exhibitors in its history, with all of the center's 17 exhibition halls, encompassing 196,000 square meters, occupied.

More than 2,400 companies from 25 countries registered for the event to showcase their best products and latest technologies.

The event also attracted exhibitors from other countries with extensive experience in the environmental industry, including Germany, Denmark, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, South Korea, and the United States.

Ti Gong

Frontier and digital products and technologies remain the hot items at the event.

Many exhibitors showcased driverless sanitation vehicle products.

In the E1 exhibition hall, a driverless road-sweeping robot, caught the eye of many.

"The robot is totally new-energy powered and silent when working," said Mi Siyu, product manager of the robot developer company, Infore Enviro."

Mi told Shanghai Daily that the robot could perform sweeping, cleaning, and flushing activities in many places and environments, such as parks, squares, railway stations, and airports as well as industrial parks, schools and communities.

Based on 5G telecommunication technologies, it could also be remote controlled.

Ti Gong

In addition to advanced digital tools, nuclear-energy technologies had also been adopted to boost the development of environmental protection.

The China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), a major nuclear power operator in China, showcased their advanced waste disposal equipment at the expo.

"We primarily apply electron-beam and radiation technology to treat special waste, such as sewage, and waste water after drug manufacturing," said Chen Xi, an R&D engineer with CGN Nuclear Technology Development Company.

"The radiation technology can also be used for disinfecting water," Chen added.

He said the technology was adopted by customs officials to disinfect inbound cargo during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Zhu Yuting / SHINE

Exhibition info

Date: April 19-21

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center

Address: No.2345 Longyang Road, the Pudong New Area





