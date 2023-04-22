New running event and sports festival marks World Earth Day

Shanghai's sport-loving citizens showcased their support for a low-carbon lifestyle by taking part in sports activities on the 54th World Earth Day.

Shanghai's sport-loving citizens showcased their support for a low-carbon lifestyle by taking part in sports activities, including the inaugural Suzhou Creek Half Marathon and the inaugural Shanghai Sports Consumption Festival, on the 54th World Earth Day.

The Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon, in its very first edition, fired the starting pistol at 7am on Saturday from the landmark structure Grand Ocean 1000 Trees in Putuo District.

Four thousand participants ran past the Shanghai Mint Museum, the Global Harbor and Changfeng Park before reaching the finish line at the new Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park.

Ma Rui became the first male runner to complete the race, clocking 1:03:46. He was followed by Yang Dinghong (1:05:06) and Mu Zhenhua (1:06:55).

The women's crown went to Liu Min (1:13:19), who was followed by Chen Linming (1:16:44) and Tang Xiaofang (1:18:32).

Apart from prize money, the top 100 male finishers and top 50 female finishers were awarded with quotas for the 2023 Shanghai Marathon, which will be held in the latter half of the year.

According to the organizers, 98.78 percent half marathon runners managed to complete their race.

More than 900 volunteers and some 130 referees provide services for the event. Twenty-one medical spots and 12 ambulances were arranged along the route to assure runners' safety.

In Gongqing Forest Park, the inaugural Shanghai Sports Consumption Festival was launched, featuring a forest half marathon and sporting goods exhibition.

The forest marathon featured a 21-kilometer main race, a 7km forest run and a 2.5km family run, attracting a total of 3,000 runners.

More than 40 enterprises showed up in Gongqing Forest Park with their latest and signature sports productions. Citizens could also try out new emerging sports like surf-skateboard and frisbees in the park.

"All of our three family members participated in this festival," said runner Du Liying. Du and her daughter took part in the family run, while her husband entered forest run.

"We also tried out frisbee, golf, and skiing simulator," said Du. "These are all sports items we don't usually do. I will take my kid out for more outdoor sports activities."

The festival aims to enhance citizens' sports-related consumption. Nearly 100 public sports activities and sporting goods sales campaigns will be organized, both in sports venues and commercial centers, through the end of June.

The city's sports authority will also issue sports venue consumption vouchers. Voucher holders can get free or discounted access to 17 sports venues around the city.