﻿
News / Metro

New running event and sports festival marks World Earth Day

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:04 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0
Shanghai's sport-loving citizens showcased their support for a low-carbon lifestyle by taking part in sports activities on the 54th World Earth Day.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:04 UTC+8, 2023-04-22       0

Shanghai's sport-loving citizens showcased their support for a low-carbon lifestyle by taking part in sports activities, including the inaugural Suzhou Creek Half Marathon and the inaugural Shanghai Sports Consumption Festival, on the 54th World Earth Day.

The Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon, in its very first edition, fired the starting pistol at 7am on Saturday from the landmark structure Grand Ocean 1000 Trees in Putuo District.

Four thousand participants ran past the Shanghai Mint Museum, the Global Harbor and Changfeng Park before reaching the finish line at the new Suzhou Creek Half Marathon Park.

New running event and sports festival marks World Earth Day
Dong Jun / SHINE

Competitors in the Shanghai Suzhou Creek Half Marathon

Ma Rui became the first male runner to complete the race, clocking 1:03:46. He was followed by Yang Dinghong (1:05:06) and Mu Zhenhua (1:06:55).

The women's crown went to Liu Min (1:13:19), who was followed by Chen Linming (1:16:44) and Tang Xiaofang (1:18:32).

Apart from prize money, the top 100 male finishers and top 50 female finishers were awarded with quotas for the 2023 Shanghai Marathon, which will be held in the latter half of the year.

According to the organizers, 98.78 percent half marathon runners managed to complete their race.

More than 900 volunteers and some 130 referees provide services for the event. Twenty-one medical spots and 12 ambulances were arranged along the route to assure runners' safety.

New running event and sports festival marks World Earth Day
Dong Jun / SHINE

A variety of competitors took part

In Gongqing Forest Park, the inaugural Shanghai Sports Consumption Festival was launched, featuring a forest half marathon and sporting goods exhibition.

The forest marathon featured a 21-kilometer main race, a 7km forest run and a 2.5km family run, attracting a total of 3,000 runners.

More than 40 enterprises showed up in Gongqing Forest Park with their latest and signature sports productions. Citizens could also try out new emerging sports like surf-skateboard and frisbees in the park.

New running event and sports festival marks World Earth Day
Ti Gong

A visitor tries out a surf-skateboard.

"All of our three family members participated in this festival," said runner Du Liying. Du and her daughter took part in the family run, while her husband entered forest run.

"We also tried out frisbee, golf, and skiing simulator," said Du. "These are all sports items we don't usually do. I will take my kid out for more outdoor sports activities."

The festival aims to enhance citizens' sports-related consumption. Nearly 100 public sports activities and sporting goods sales campaigns will be organized, both in sports venues and commercial centers, through the end of June.

The city's sports authority will also issue sports venue consumption vouchers. Voucher holders can get free or discounted access to 17 sports venues around the city.

New running event and sports festival marks World Earth Day
Ti Gong

A child tees off.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     