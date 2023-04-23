﻿
News / Metro

Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:41 UTC+8, 2023-04-23       0
On April 22, a theme event of "World Earth Day and World Book Day” was hosted at the sunken plaza of Golden Street, one of the most popular pedestrian streets in Shanghai.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:41 UTC+8, 2023-04-23       0
Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong

Hongqiao Subdistrict and Changning District Library jointly launched the "World Living Room" project to build up a platform of cultural exchange for readers.

On April 22, a theme event of "World Earth Day and World Book Day” was hosted at the sunken plaza of Golden Street, one of the most popular pedestrian streets in Shanghai. It was also a celebration of Hongqiao Subdistrict's long-standing efforts in international cultural exchanges.

The event gathered international families, international schools, residents and companies in the Gubei International community to exchange diverse cultures and showcase their book collections and talents.

It used interactive tents and set up a total of 18 booths covering book sales, environmental protection knowledge promotion, handcraft workshop, and environmental protection themed games.

Meanwhile, resident representatives of the community launched a proposal for a regular hosting of World Earth Day and World Book Day activities to inspire everyone to engage in reading and protecting the earth.

The event was also an important program of Changning District's Reading Festival, which encourages people to use their knowledge gained through reading to care for the earth and achieve a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong

The event gathered international families, international schools, residents and companies in the Gubei International community to exchange diverse cultures and arouse public awareness of environmental protection.

Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong

Interactive activities were offered to children.

Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong

Cute kids at the event.



At the "Bringing a Good Book to See the World" booth, the wishing tree was full of book lists recommended by children. They also shared their thoughts and opinions on various books.

A child from Myanmar wrote down the name of his favorite picture book, "If I Ran the Zoo", hoping that more children would read it.

Through the wishing tree, the Hongqiao Subdistrict Library helped readers to find their "reading friends" and participate in the construction of the library's collection. Based on readers' needs, the library will purchase a lot more new and original books for people to borrow.

At the HQIS parent association booth, a series of books on environmental protection were exhibited for sale. These books were compiled by students. All the proceeds will be used for charity.

"This event is very interesting," said Olivia from Canada. "My child's friend compiled one of the books. So we wanted to buy this book as a souvenir. It is very meaningful because we can do charity at the same time."

Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong

Children showcased their talents and expressed love for the earth.

Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong

A little girl at the event.

Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong

The event attracted many international families in the neighborhood.

As one of the city's largest high-standard international communities, Hongqiao Subdistrict has organized a variety of international cultural events over the years.

In 2018, it officially launched the reading program. On the occasion of the program's 5th anniversary, Hongqiao Subdistrict and Changning District Library will jointly upgrade the cultural brand and launch the "World Living Room" project.

According to Zhao Houceng, deputy director of Hongqiao Subdistrict, the two sides will deepen the system construction of their libraries and host many more cultural events in classic literary, music, and art exhibitions. They will also collaborate with the Shanghai Translators Association and the Shanghai Musicians Association to build a bridge of cultural exchange for readers.

The event also received strong support from the Hongqiao Road Police Station. Bilingual community police officers explained to foreign residents how to increase safety awareness, such as traffic safety, anti-telecommunications fraud, and especially the importance to register when residing in the community to help them quickly integrate into the lives here.

Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong

A total of 18 booths were set up at the event.

Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong

City news service also participated in the meaningful event.

Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong
Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong
Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Changning
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     