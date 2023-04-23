Reading brand fuels environmental protection and international cultural exchanges

On April 22, a theme event of "World Earth Day and World Book Day” was hosted at the sunken plaza of Golden Street, one of the most popular pedestrian streets in Shanghai.

On April 22, a theme event of "World Earth Day and World Book Day” was hosted at the sunken plaza of Golden Street, one of the most popular pedestrian streets in Shanghai. It was also a celebration of Hongqiao Subdistrict's long-standing efforts in international cultural exchanges.

The event gathered international families, international schools, residents and companies in the Gubei International community to exchange diverse cultures and showcase their book collections and talents.

It used interactive tents and set up a total of 18 booths covering book sales, environmental protection knowledge promotion, handcraft workshop, and environmental protection themed games.

Meanwhile, resident representatives of the community launched a proposal for a regular hosting of World Earth Day and World Book Day activities to inspire everyone to engage in reading and protecting the earth.

The event was also an important program of Changning District's Reading Festival, which encourages people to use their knowledge gained through reading to care for the earth and achieve a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

At the "Bringing a Good Book to See the World" booth, the wishing tree was full of book lists recommended by children. They also shared their thoughts and opinions on various books.

A child from Myanmar wrote down the name of his favorite picture book, "If I Ran the Zoo", hoping that more children would read it.

Through the wishing tree, the Hongqiao Subdistrict Library helped readers to find their "reading friends" and participate in the construction of the library's collection. Based on readers' needs, the library will purchase a lot more new and original books for people to borrow.

At the HQIS parent association booth, a series of books on environmental protection were exhibited for sale. These books were compiled by students. All the proceeds will be used for charity.

"This event is very interesting," said Olivia from Canada. "My child's friend compiled one of the books. So we wanted to buy this book as a souvenir. It is very meaningful because we can do charity at the same time."

As one of the city's largest high-standard international communities, Hongqiao Subdistrict has organized a variety of international cultural events over the years.

In 2018, it officially launched the reading program. On the occasion of the program's 5th anniversary, Hongqiao Subdistrict and Changning District Library will jointly upgrade the cultural brand and launch the "World Living Room" project.

According to Zhao Houceng, deputy director of Hongqiao Subdistrict, the two sides will deepen the system construction of their libraries and host many more cultural events in classic literary, music, and art exhibitions. They will also collaborate with the Shanghai Translators Association and the Shanghai Musicians Association to build a bridge of cultural exchange for readers.

The event also received strong support from the Hongqiao Road Police Station. Bilingual community police officers explained to foreign residents how to increase safety awareness, such as traffic safety, anti-telecommunications fraud, and especially the importance to register when residing in the community to help them quickly integrate into the lives here.

