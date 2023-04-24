Shanghai International Resort to celebrate 7th birthday in style

More than 130 events planned as resort celebrates its place in China's tourism attractions.

More than 130 events are scheduled to be held this year at the Shanghai International Resort in celebration of its seventh anniversary.

The resort, which is home to the iconic Shanghai Disney Resort, is one of the most popular tourism destinations in Shanghai.

Major events to look forward to on the events calendar of 2023 including a lavender festival, a hiking and camping carnival and a Disney run.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 6th Shanghai Lavender Festival will unfurl its blooms at the Shanghai Lavender Park on April 28.

The one-month festival will for the first time expand operation hours to the night hours, when purple neon lights will glow under stars against one of the city's largest lavender fields that features nearly 70,000 authentic Provence lavender shrubs on 31,000 square meters of land.

During the festival, cultural and tourism authorities in the city of Karamay from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will be invited to promote their local natural charms and popular destinations such as Duku Highway, which is deemed one of China's most beautiful roads, running through various landscapes including glaciers, forests, and grasslands.

A hiking and camping carnival will also take place in the park on May 14 and 20.

Imaginechina

In May, the popular Disney Run will return.

The Spring Family Run, especially designed for families with children aged between 5 and 12, will be held on May 20, 21, 27 and 28. In October, the Disney Inspiration Run, with more options in race length, will be held.

In more surprising news: the world's first Zootopia-themed land is scheduled to be completed this year at Shanghai Disneyland.

Various promotional campaigns and activities are coming to the Bicester Village Shanghai, a popular luxury outlet shopping destination, for the city's Double Five Shopping Festival in May and Double Six Night Nightlife Festival in June.

In particular, it will offer a variety of outdoor activities such as an open-air cinema and riverside garden party featuring DIY workshops, table tennis games and more.

Ti Gong

The annual Belt and Road Film Week, part of the Shanghai International Film Festival, will be held from June 10 to 18 at the Shendi Center. In an effort to encourage entertainment, media and other industry leaders to the resort, a financial subsidy of up to 10 million yuan (US$1.45 million) will be rewarded to those considered to make a great contribution.

The second dragon boat competition for Shanghai's workers will be held on Wishing Star Lake on June 17, five days ahead of this year's Duanwu Festival, also known as the Dragon Boat Festival.

This year, the resort plans to turn local Wishing Star Lake and Chuandi Lake into known water sports hubs in the city.

The annual Better Life Festival will return in September as part of Shanghai Tourism Festival. Music, sports, camping, films and dramas will be incorporated into a variety of activities.

Since 2016, the resort has welcomed more than 113 million visitors and raised over 61.5 billion yuan in tourist venues.

In the first three months this year, it hosted 6.3 million visitors, up 81 percent from the same period last year and up 82 percent from 2019. This year, the number of visitors is estimated to reach 20 million.