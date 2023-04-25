﻿
News / Metro

Transport authorities run emergency drills at cruise terminals

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:33 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
The drills at Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal and Wusong Port were in preparation of the resumption of international cruises.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:33 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
Transport authorities run emergency drills at cruise terminals
Dong Jun / SHINE

An ambulance rushes to Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal in a drill to simulate transferring a patient with fever.

Transport authorities run emergency drills at cruise terminals
Dong Jun / SHINE

Police officers simulate the arrest of a man who broke into the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal by crossing the guardrails.

Shanghai's transport officials carried out emergency drills at two major cruise terminals on Tuesday, to prepare for the resumption of international cruise services.

In the morning, the first drill ran on cruise liner CM-Yidun, which is operated by China Merchants Viking Cruises, at the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal.

The 40-minute drill practiced four emergency situations, including passengers with fever, the crossing of guardrails, carrying flammable and explosive goods and entering the docks violently. The drill was held under the supervision of local authorities, including police, pandemic prevention and control officials, as well as transportation officials.

Transport authorities run emergency drills at cruise terminals
Dong Jun / SHINE

A police officer puts out a fire.

In the afternoon, at Wusong Port in Baoshan District, the drill simulated a pandemic-control situation involving 32 infected passengers.

In addition to COVID-19 prevention and control, the port also simulated emergency response situations such as evacuations and fire rescue in the case of a sudden fire during the drop-off process.

As one of the pilot cities in China's plan to resume international cruise services, Shanghai is striving to be well-prepared, according to the city's transportation authorities.

Shanghai resumed domestic cruise routes in late March.

Local residents are expected to enjoy cruise tours on overseas routes such as to Osaka, Nagasaki, Nagoya, Hiroshima, as well as Naoshima and Miyajima from this June, authorities said.

Transport authorities run emergency drills at cruise terminals
Dong Jun / SHINE

Firefighters take part in the drill.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     