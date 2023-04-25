Transport authorities run emergency drills at cruise terminals

The drills at Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal and Wusong Port were in preparation of the resumption of international cruises.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai's transport officials carried out emergency drills at two major cruise terminals on Tuesday, to prepare for the resumption of international cruise services.

In the morning, the first drill ran on cruise liner CM-Yidun, which is operated by China Merchants Viking Cruises, at the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal.

The 40-minute drill practiced four emergency situations, including passengers with fever, the crossing of guardrails, carrying flammable and explosive goods and entering the docks violently. The drill was held under the supervision of local authorities, including police, pandemic prevention and control officials, as well as transportation officials.

Dong Jun / SHINE

In the afternoon, at Wusong Port in Baoshan District, the drill simulated a pandemic-control situation involving 32 infected passengers.

In addition to COVID-19 prevention and control, the port also simulated emergency response situations such as evacuations and fire rescue in the case of a sudden fire during the drop-off process.

As one of the pilot cities in China's plan to resume international cruise services, Shanghai is striving to be well-prepared, according to the city's transportation authorities.

Shanghai resumed domestic cruise routes in late March.

Local residents are expected to enjoy cruise tours on overseas routes such as to Osaka, Nagasaki, Nagoya, Hiroshima, as well as Naoshima and Miyajima from this June, authorities said.