Shanghai Party Secretary promotes medical industry cooperation with Medtronic

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Geoffrey Martha, the global chairman and CEO of Medtronic, on Wednesday.

Chen said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China formulated a strategic plan and systematic deployment for China-style modernization. As China's economic center city and a window of reform and opening up, Shanghai is steadfastly deepening the high-level reform and opening up, building a first-class market-oriented, law-based, and international commercial environment, accelerating the development of the city with high quality, as well as the transformation of high-quality industries.

The medical and health industry is one of the key industries that Shanghai is focusing on developing, and Medtronic is a leading global medical technology enterprise. The prospects for cooperation between the two sides are very broad.

Shanghai welcomes Medtronic to fully grasp the opportunities of China-style modernization construction, further expand its business layout in Shanghai, continuously enhance its headquarters level, jointly promote cutting-edge innovation, strengthen exchanges and deepen cooperation in research and development, manufacturing, venture capital, clinical and regulatory affairs, and looks forward to the enterprise bringing its latest technology and products to the sixth China International Import Expo.

Shanghai will make every effort to do a good job in cooperation and provide efficient and convenient services for all types of Chinese and foreign enterprises to develop in Shanghai.

Martha said that this trip fully perceived the strong signal of China's further opening up and the surging vitality of its economic development. The Chinese market and the Shanghai market are of great strategic significance to Medtronic, and will continue to deepen investment in Shanghai and use Shanghai's comprehensive advantages in open innovation, talent gathering, and clinical research to improve its business layout, deepen cooperation in nurturing startups and promoting medical research and development, and better benefit patients.





