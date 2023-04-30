﻿
Xujiahui shopping season to win back young customers

Shanghai's Xujiahui commercial hub launched a consumption season over the weekend with many exciting promotional events.
Ti Gong

The annual shopping season has been initiated at Xujiahui Commercial Hub.

Shanghai's Xujiahui commercial hub launched a consumption season over the weekend with promotional events for mobile games, pets and coffee to mainly attract younger customers.

As part of the city's Double Five Shopping Festival, the Xujiahui Shopping Season will run through July 9 with more than 100 activities.

It will become a major culture and tourism attraction in Xuhui during the shopping frenzy, along with the Hengshan-Fuxing Roads (Hengfu) Historical Conservation Zone and the West Bund waterfront, according to the Xuhui District government.

Ti Gong

A new mobile game, "Honkai: Star Rail," from local game developer miHoYo

A new mobile game, "Honkai: Star Rail," from local game developer miHoYo, has launched a themed exhibition at Xuhuijia to mark the beginning of the season.

It will be followed by the Xujiahui Nightlife Festival, the West Bund Coffee Culture Festival, the Xujiahui Football Carnival and other art and shopping events.

The Metro City mall in the spotlight of Xujiahui's shopping promotion campaign will launch various events on the pet economy, coffee culture and alcohol economy to cater to young customers.

Electronic shopping coupons and discount vouchers will be released along with lucky draws at the commercial hub, covering more than 1,000 retail and food brands from both home and abroad.

Residents and visitors will also be invited to tour the historic villas and visit the many small street shops at the historical Hengfu area.

Ti Gong

The busy Xujiahui Commercial Hub over the weekend.

2023 Xujiahui Shopping Season

Date: Through July 9

Venue: Xujiahui Commercial Hub

How to get there: Xujiahui Station, Metro Lines 1, 9 and 11

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Xujiahui
Xuhui
﻿
﻿
