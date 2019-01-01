Jinshan fireworks display lights up the night

The night sky of Shanghai's coastal Jinshan District was brightened with a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday evening in celebration of the May Day holiday.

As the first show of the 2023 Shanghai Bay Area International Music Fireworks Show, it took place at 7:10pm on Jinshan's renowned City Beach, with intricate fireworks designs to fit the "China and Mexico" theme.

Notably, the Chinese theme show was inspired by the Chinese classical novel "Journey to the West," telling how Monkey King grows up to be a superhero. While pyrotechnics for the Mexican theme show was accompanied by more dynamic music.

Ti Gong

The next show is expected to be staged on May 2, under the "Denmark and Greece" theme. Spoiler alert: The famous fairy tale "The Red Shoes" by Hans Christian Andersen will be presented.

Tickets are currently priced at 158 yuan (US$23) and available at digital retailers Meituan and Maoyan.

A beach party will also be held from April 29 to May 2, providing a variety of activities and experiences such as camping, funfairs and a night market. Traditional Chinese puppet performance will be on show on May 1-2.

Not far away, the annual Jinshan Seafood Culture Festival has also kicked off at the Jinshanzui Fishing Village, the city's last remaining fishing village.

In its 13th year, this year's event will last to the end of October. Visitors can taste fresh seafood and local specialties as well as experience a variety of cultural activities such as weaving fishing nets and building traditional dinghies.