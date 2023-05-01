﻿
News / Metro

And they're racing! Thousands of runners turn out for women's half marathon

The 2023 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon attracted a total of 4,800 participants for the 21km main race and 5km health run.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Competitors in the 2023 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon start the race at 7am on Monday.

The 2023 Shanghai Women's Half Marathon attracted a total of 4,800 participants, who started their races from the Art Park in Changning District this morning.

Four thousand runners competed in the 21-kilometer main event, while another 800 took part in a 5km health run. Olympic champion shooter Tao Luna and swimmer Le Jingyi fired the starting pistol for the events.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Crowds of spectators support the runners.

Zhang Cao became the first half marathon runner to cross the finish line at Zhongshan Park, clocking a time of 1:18:32. She was followed by Wu Ling (1:18:34) and Qin Yingying (1:19:12).

The half marathon route covered a 6.25km ecological green pathway along Suzhou Creek, as well as campus and commercial venues in Changning District. According to the organizers, 98.47 percent of runners managed to complete their race.

The top six half marathon finishers received prize money of up to 15,000 yuan (US$2,170). The top 100 runners were also awarded with entry into the 2023 Shanghai Marathon, which will be held in the second half of the year.

Ti Gong

45 male pacers assisted in the race.

As an event tailored especially for female runners, the organizers made special arrangements, including male pacers sponsored by sports brand New Balance, and a freshening up station near the finish line.

The runners were welcomed by male models in suits when they crossed the finish line, and could enjoy mini cakes and other food and beverages after the race.

Some 925 volunteers provided services for the event. Twenty-three medical sites and 15 ambulances were arranged along the route to assure the safety of runners. There were also water spray sites and ice stations to help runners beat the heat.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
