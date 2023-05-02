﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai and Thailand to strengthen ties and promote cooperation

Wang Xiang
  20:35 UTC+8, 2023-05-02       0
Mayor Gong Zheng leads a delegation to Thailand to enhance Shanghai and Thailand's relations, with a focus on strengthening ties and promoting cooperation in various areas.
Ti Gong

Mayor Gong Zheng delivers a speech at the "Invest in Shanghai, Share the Future" event in Bangkok, Thailand, promoting Shanghai to Thai investors.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng led a delegation to Thailand from April 29 to May 2 to strengthen ties and promote cooperation between China and Thailand.

During the visit, Gong met with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, and other officials, and attended the "Invest in Shanghai, Share the Future" event in Bangkok.

At the event, Gong highlighted Shanghai's unique charm and development prospects, inviting investors from around the world to invest in Shanghai and join hands in creating a better future.

Nearly 300 people, including Thai officials, business representatives, and entrepreneurs from both countries, attended the event, and six cooperation projects were signed on-site.

Ti Gong

Mayor Gong Zheng meets with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

During his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, Gong expressed his hope to promote high-quality development by strengthening cooperation in areas such as investment, technology innovation, and cultural tourism.

He also noted the fruitful cooperation between Shanghai and Bangkok in youth exchange, civil servant training, and smart city construction since the two cities established sister city relations in 2016, and looked forward to further pragmatic cooperation in the future.

Gong also unveiled the "Green Technology Bank Bangkok Center," the first overseas branch of the China-initiated international platform for promoting green technology services for the Belt and Road Initiative.

Gong expressed his hope to promote green solutions in Thailand and other ASEAN countries, giving new meaning to the "China-Thailand family."

Gong also met with Shanghai honorary citizen and Charoen Pokphand Group Senior Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont, and visited investment projects by SAIC Motor and Huayi Brothers in Thailand, listening to their opinions and needs on the Belt and Road Initiative and Chinese companies going global.

The Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, also attended the activities during the visit.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Belt and Road Initiative
SAIC Motor
