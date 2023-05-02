City prepares for return rush as holiday travel numbers soar

Nearly 2.4 million outbound travelers and over 1.79 million inbound travelers were recorded in Shanghai from April 29 to May 1.

Nearly 2.4 million outbound travelers and over 1.79 million inbound travelers were recorded in Shanghai from April 29 to May 1, marking an increase of 7.23 percent and 0.02 percent, respectively, compared to 2021, according to local transport authorities.

Railway travel remained the most popular mode of transportation among local residents, followed by airlines and inter-provincial buses.



On April 29, the first day of the holiday, the city's railway stations received a record-breaking number of 650,000 passengers, while the in-city traffic networks recorded over 27 million passengers in the first three days of May Day, representing a 4.3 percent increase from 2021.

However, the return travel rush is expected to bring further congestion, with Chongming District and Shanghai downtown's daily traffic flow projected to reach around 70,000 during the period between 9am and 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

To cope with the expected travel surge, additional trains will run between railway stations and popular downtown areas, while Metro Lines 1 and 10 will extend their hours of operation to 11:30pm, with additional trains running between railways stations and popular downtown areas.

Line 2 will run additional trains between Hongqiao Railway Station and other major stations until 1:30am.

These trains will only pick up passengers at its stops at Hongqiao Railway Station and Terminal 2 of Hongqiao International Airport and drop them off at stations at Zhongshan Park, Jing'an Temple, People's Square, Century Avenue and Longyang Road.

Ti Gong

Additionally, three temporarily free shuttle bus lines are available around the Hongqiao hub from Tuesday.

Line 1 runs between Hongqiao West Traffic Center (West VIP exit) and the P8 parking spot of National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai), from 3pm to 1am.

Line 2 runs between Hongqiao West Traffic Center (in long-distance passenger transport center) and Zhongshan Park.

Line 3 runs between Hongqiao West Traffic Center (in long-distance passenger transport center) and Xinzhuang.

Local police have also stepped up safeguards and personnel deployment in major roads and transportation hubs throughout the city to ensure a safe and smooth travel experience for all passengers.