From Suzhou Creek to the Bund: Shanghai's classic architecture mixes history and development

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  20:42 UTC+8, 2023-05-05       0
Classic buildings on Suzhou Creek welcome visitors hoping to explore the city's history, while The Central on Nanjing Road brings events and activities through the year.
Ti Gong

The footpath along the Suzhou Creek

The classic architecture of Shanghai dates back hundreds of years, a standing testament to history and progress. While many of these buildings remain closed to visitors, a few welcome the curious with open arms.

"Feel free to go inside and take a look," said Sha Yaojie, vice director of Huangpu District's publicity department, on Friday. "All the buildings along Suzhou Creek welcome visitors from all over the world."

Shanghai is improving, and an increasing number of social resources are returning to the people, he added.

Leisurely footpaths along the creek join the historic buildings in the district. The Bund's classic architecture, restored to their former glory, along with art and cultural performances at the Great World entertainment center," draw crowds of all ages.

All of these projects and renovations seek to inject a sense of history and wonder.

It's part of a greater idea that the government should focus its resources on the people, an initiative issued by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2020, and a cornerstone of the city's development and modernization.

Ti Gong

A light show at the The Central on Nanjing Road E.

Art exhibitions, evening light shows and interest classes, such as tambourine and knitting, can be found at service stations and buildings along the creek, Sha said.

This year, more bazaars, including international food festivals and Christmas markets, will be held at the The Central, a historic compound with a glass ceiling spanning the entire Nanjing Road E., said Ouyang Luyun, commercial director of the Shanghai Bund Investment (Group) Co.

Xue Feng, director of the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said people can enjoy an immersive art performance, while a cooperation with a tourist agency focuses on better telling the story of the Party.

During the following year, the number of art performances is expected to exceed 10,000 and the Great World will become a diverse cultural landmark with a large number of performances and venues in China, said official Xu Li.

Ti Gong

An evening light show along Suzhou Creek

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
