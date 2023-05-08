﻿
News / Metro

New high-tech park brings industry innovation with a homage to history

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:49 UTC+8, 2023-05-08       0
Converted from Shanghai's old Dazheng Rubber Factory, the new Vi Park is set to be a high-tech base with innovative companies in satellite technology and chip development.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:49 UTC+8, 2023-05-08       0
New high-tech park brings industry innovation with a homage to history
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A blueprint of the Vi Park, a high-tech park transformed from a rubber plant.

A century-old rubber plant has been transformed into a Bauhaus-style high-tech park, representing Shanghai's leading position in nationwide innovation and industry, both historically and today.

The park, in Minhang District, the southern area of Shanghai, used to be the Dazheng Rubber Factory dating back to 1920. It produced for time-honored brands in tires and shoes, like Warrior and Shuangqian, and boasted numerous milestones in the history of China's industrial development. During its peak period, it contributed one-third of China's rubber output.

New high-tech park brings industry innovation with a homage to history
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The rubber plant has a long history with time-honored brands.

Now the plant has been transformed into Vi Park, an innovative venue for firms and R&D centers in laser, satellite communications, 5G and chip technology. But themes of the former rubber plant have still been maintained.

Designer Atelier Scale, cooperating with property owners and professional teams, transformed the factory for the modern era.

The principle was to balance the "new" and the "old" and maintain the fresh vitality of the park during its historic course through design, Yang Xiaoli, the Vi Park project's general manager, said on Monday.

New high-tech park brings industry innovation with a homage to history
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Yang Xiaoli, the Vi Park project's general manager, introduces high-tech firms at the park.

New high-tech park brings industry innovation with a homage to history
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The theme of tire, a major product of the rubber plant, has remained in the park.

The firms in the park now represent China's top innovation in manufacturing and industry, and fit well with the city's strategy to develop as a global innovation hub.

Among them, Shanghai-based Histarlink, a Chinese equivalent of Elon Musk's Starlink, offers laser-based satellite communications products.

They're used in sectors like aerospace and emergency communications, which improve satellite communications with higher speed and lower costs. It boasts up to a 50 percent cut in costs compared with overseas devices, according to Tan Jun, general manager of Histarlink.

New high-tech park brings industry innovation with a homage to history
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Shanghai-based Histarlink, a Chinese equivalent of Elon Musk's Starlink, offers laser-based satellite communications products.

The redesigned Vi Park is part of the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park in Minhang District, which will become a world leading sci-tech area by 2035, according to Shanghai's blueprint.

By then, the Grand neoBay will be home to 100 tech giants and generate a combined industry output over 200 billion yuan (US$29 billion). It will become a growth engine for Shanghai's innovation and economic development, officials said on Monday.

New high-tech park brings industry innovation with a homage to history
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The Vi Park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     