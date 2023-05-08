Community medical center offers 'life tree' services for patients of all ages

Some of Shanghai's community medical centers offer comprehensive services to cover health care from life to death.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Shanghai's community medical centers are focusing on local resident health-care services, especially covering elderly care and child rehabilitation, to meet surging demands in an aging society.



It has been returning to its normal tracks after the pandemic, when many community medical centers were expanded to include fever clinics and conduct early treatment and intervention for vulnerable and high-risk groups.

As a vision of Huan Hongmei, director of the Shanghai Minhang District GuMei community health service center, the center offers a "life tree" health-care services for local residents of all ages and last from birth to death. It's a "3H system" referring to health, home and hospital integration.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

The Gumei center, in Minhang District, offers hospice care, postpartum care, child rehabilitation, cognitive disorder treatment for the elderly and traditional Chinese medical services, which are sometimes used to relieve white-collar patient pressure, Shanghai Daily learned on Monday.

On the center's third floor, there is a space for hospice care with five beds. It helps people better deal with the last part of their journey in life, both mentally and physically. The center can offer religion and various services for elderly patients and their family members.

With an aging society, elderly care is a major task for community medical centers in Shanghai, which help relieve limited medical resources and the pressure of family caregivers.

It has a surging demand today, as about one-third residents in the Gumei community are people over 60 now, Huan said.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

On the fourth floor, the center has a space for child-patient rehabilitation, with toys, music, swimming buckets and TCM. It makes the center a top space for child rehabilitation citywide.

Digital technology has helped the center improve work efficiency and better know their parents. Digitalization and data management, along with robots, are widely used in diagnoses, medical laboratory examination, and the treatment process.