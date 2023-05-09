Shanghai commemorates 100 years of famed filmmaker

A number of events will be held throughout the city, in celebration of filmmaker Xie Jin. This year marks his 100th birth anniversary as a prolific figure in Chinese cinema.

The Shanghai Film Group has launched a series of events to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of celebrated Chinese filmmaker Xie Jin (1923-2008).

From May till the end of this year, a variety of programs including film exhibitions and workshops will be hosted to commemorate the artistic achievements of the cinema legend and prominent figure among China's third generation of directors.

A documentary series about Xie's life and his 60-year career, as well as cultural souvenirs will also be released later this year.

Xie directed lots of highly acclaimed movies which also reflected the development of Chinese cinema, including "Two Stage Sisters," "Hibiscus Town," "Woman Basketball Player No. 5," "The Red Detachment of Women" and "The Herdsman."

According to Wang Jian'er, chairman of the Shanghai Film Group, Xie's spirit has influenced generations of Chinese filmmakers.

On May 10, the film group will join hands with the government of Shangyu, Zhejiang Province, which is Xie's hometown, to host a commemorative event at the Xie Jin Film Art Museum.

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, to be held from June 9 to 18, will exhibit Xie's representative works in restored 4K versions at the "Tribute to the Masters" program.

Movie buffs will have the opportunity to watch the director's 1962 black-and-white comedy "Big Li, Little Li and Old Li" and the 1991 drama film "Bell of Purity Temple."

Themed workshops will also be held to mark Xie's cinematic achievements.

Tong Ying, an official with the film festival's organizing committee said that Xie's affinity with the film festival impresses a lot of people.

In the 20th century, the filmmaker was a strong advocate of hosting international film festivals in China. He was the jury president of the Golden Goblet Awards at the 1st Shanghai International Film Festival.

During this year's film festival, a special exhibition featuring Xie's manuscripts about the creation process of his classic movies will be staged at the Shanghai Film Museum.

On November 21, Xie's birthday, the Shanghai Film Museum will host a retrospective tour exhibition of Xie's movies in many cities including Shanghai, Beijing and Changchun, Jilin Province.

The documentary series will interview film professionals, scholars and movie fans to look back at the film master's achievements.

Commemorative stamps and envelopes designed by artist Han Meilin, who is also Xie's friend, will also be released on that day.