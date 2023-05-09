Shanghai Mayor meets with Volvo CEO to discuss partnership opportunities

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Volvo Cars President and CEO Jim Rowan and his delegation on Monday.

Gong stated that currently, Shanghai is fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, following President Xi Jinping's clear strategic positioning for the development of Shanghai, and accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence.

As a hub of the Chinese auto industry and the center of the global automotive industry supply chain innovation, Shanghai has a strong industrial foundation, well-developed supporting system, and a gathering of various types of talent. It is currently accelerating the construction of a world-class automotive industry center.

Gong congratulated Volvo on the official launch of its new Asia-Pacific design center in Shanghai and looked forward to Volvo's active participation in the development of the Shanghai automobile industry, importing more world-class innovative resources to help Shanghai's green and low-carbon transformation, and continuing to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo.

Shanghai will create more market opportunities for various types of enterprises, build a first-class market-oriented, law-based, and international business environment, and promote various types of enterprises to invest, operate and grow bigger and stronger in Shanghai, the mayor said.

Rowan commented that every time he comes to Shanghai, he is amazed by Shanghai's vitality and innovation power. This time, Shanghai's rapid economic recovery illustrates the strong resilience of Shanghai's economy.

Volvo is eagerly awaiting the launch of the Asia-Pacific design center in Shanghai. Volvo focuses on research and development and innovation, fully promoting carbon neutrality, and firmly committing to Shanghai in the long term.

With a nearly hundred-year development history, Volvo has established its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Jiading, Shanghai, and since 2014, China has become Volvo's largest single global market.





