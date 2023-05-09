﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor meets with Volvo CEO to discuss partnership opportunities

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  11:19 UTC+8, 2023-05-09       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Volvo Cars President and CEO Jim Rowan and his delegation on Monday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  11:19 UTC+8, 2023-05-09       0
Shanghai Mayor meets with Volvo CEO to discuss partnership opportunities

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng shakes hands with Volvo Cars President and CEO Jim Rowan

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Volvo Cars President and CEO Jim Rowan and his delegation on Monday.

Gong stated that currently, Shanghai is fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, following President Xi Jinping's clear strategic positioning for the development of Shanghai, and accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence.

As a hub of the Chinese auto industry and the center of the global automotive industry supply chain innovation, Shanghai has a strong industrial foundation, well-developed supporting system, and a gathering of various types of talent. It is currently accelerating the construction of a world-class automotive industry center.

Gong congratulated Volvo on the official launch of its new Asia-Pacific design center in Shanghai and looked forward to Volvo's active participation in the development of the Shanghai automobile industry, importing more world-class innovative resources to help Shanghai's green and low-carbon transformation, and continuing to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo.

Shanghai will create more market opportunities for various types of enterprises, build a first-class market-oriented, law-based, and international business environment, and promote various types of enterprises to invest, operate and grow bigger and stronger in Shanghai, the mayor said.

Rowan commented that every time he comes to Shanghai, he is amazed by Shanghai's vitality and innovation power. This time, Shanghai's rapid economic recovery illustrates the strong resilience of Shanghai's economy.

Volvo is eagerly awaiting the launch of the Asia-Pacific design center in Shanghai. Volvo focuses on research and development and innovation, fully promoting carbon neutrality, and firmly committing to Shanghai in the long term.

With a nearly hundred-year development history, Volvo has established its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Jiading, Shanghai, and since 2014, China has become Volvo's largest single global market.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Volvo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     