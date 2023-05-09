﻿
News / Metro

Paintings and cartoons of cats bring visitors flocking to Bund area

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-05-10       0
An old local street in a downtown housing demolition area now has been turned into a "cat street" with artists' wall paintings of cats.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-05-10       0
Paintings and cartoons of cats bring visitors flocking to Bund area
Ke Jiayun / SHINE

The name and an introduction is given alongside the paintings of pet cats.

An old local street in a downtown housing demolition area has been turned into a "cat street" with artists' wall paintings of pet cat pictures collected from the public and cat cartoons.

Middle Fangbang Road, which connects the Yuyuan Garden area and the Bund Finance Center, has been under demolition since 2018 and was empty for a long time.

This week, however, local residents and tourists flocked to the street to see the walls covered in different styles of cat paintings.

These works, created by artist Tango and his team, are part of the ongoing Bund Art Season, which also features art installations and exhibitions along the Bund.

Paintings and cartoons of cats bring visitors flocking to Bund area
Ke Jiayun / SHINE

The "cat street" starts from traditional Chinese drama stage Xuanhutai.

Starting from Xuanhutai (玄扈台), a traditional Chinese drama stage now wrapped with colorful knitting wool by the artists, the "cat street" is about 600 meters long.

The previous dusty walls are full of vivid huge cats and there are also cartoon cats on unexpected corners.

There are paintings of more than 30 pet cats collected from netizens with their names and introductions alongside.

"I'm from a photographic association and we came here specially for these cats," said a middle-aged man carrying a camera.

On Monday afternoon, the crowds of visitors nearly blocked the street and some cyclists and deliverymen had to carefully pass by people.

Shi Er, a pet blogger on lifestyle-sharing platform Xiaohongshu, was excited when she took her cat Tuanzi to the site and saw the painting of the feline.

"She is a social butterfly who is not afraid of people. I want to let her to see herself on the wall," Shi joked.

Paintings and cartoons of cats bring visitors flocking to Bund area
Ke Jiayun / SHINE

Shi Er brought her cat Tuanzi to see her own painting.

Shi told Shanghai Daily that she felt it's a pity for the traditional Shanghainese buildings there to be demolished and thought it's a great idea to paint cats on the walls to attract people to have a final look at the buildings.

"Meanwhile, it can also raise people's awareness on caring for stray cats," she added.

According to the artist Tango, they designed the huge cat wall paintings to make visitors feel like they are also cats.

"You can have the same sight with the cats," he said in an earlier interview. "Along the way, you and the cats are looking at each other, and you see these cats with the eyes of cats.

"We want to express that human and cats are equal."

Tango's team saw the empty walls of the old neighborhoods as a natural gallery. "The walls were all painted in the same color, which can be the natural canvas for our paintings. So we made this 'Cat Street Archives' project."

Besides the "cat street," the team also provided many other art installations with cat elements in Yuyuan Garden and BFC.

"They are a whole series of designs. This area reflects the humanistic care for cats and the symbiotic relationship between cats and people in the city," Tango said.



Paintings and cartoons of cats bring visitors flocking to Bund area
Ke Jiayun / SHINE

People flock to the street to see the wall paintings of cats.

If you go:

Address: Middle Fangbang Road, from Xuanhutai (玄扈台) to the Bund Finance Center (BFC)

Time for the Bund Art Season: May 6 to May 31 (The "Cat Street Archives" project may be there longer)

Transport: Take Metro Line 10 or 14 to Yuyuan Garden station and walk along Middle Fangbang Road for about 14 minutes (994 meters)

Paintings and cartoons of cats bring visitors flocking to Bund area
Ke Jiayun / SHINE

Besides the painting of real cats, there are also cat cartoons.

Paintings and cartoons of cats bring visitors flocking to Bund area
Ke Jiayun / SHINE

A visitor photographs a cat cartoon.

Paintings and cartoons of cats bring visitors flocking to Bund area
Ke Jiayun / SHINE

A middle-aged woman takes a photo with a cat painting.

Paintings and cartoons of cats bring visitors flocking to Bund area
Ke Jiayun / SHINE

A young woman takes a selfie with a cartoon cat.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     