Jiading District and Baidu partner on smart transportation and urban management

The latest collaboration signed on Wednesday would allow the two parties to accelerate the development of intelligent connected vehicles and smart urban governance solutions.

Jiading District and leading AI and smart mobility service provider Baidu have strengthened their partnership for smart transportation and urban management.

The latest collaboration signed on Wednesday would allow the two parties to accelerate the development of intelligent and connected vehicles and smart urban governance solutions in Shanghai.

Jiading District director Gao Xiang expected to build further synergies to promote the overall advancement of digitalization in Jiading and to realize intelligent urban management as soon as possible, while also making the district a role model in terms of digital transformation.

He also hoped to create a forward-looking and vibrant ecosystem for digital and smart mobility industry.

The two sides would leverage the value of data from existing cars, roads and city transportation data in the district to strengthen data sharing, while also utilizing Baidu's abilities in data processing and AI big modelling to create a role model for digital urban governance to improve quality and efficiency.

Baidu's senior vice president and president of its intelligent driving group, Li Zhenyu, said the company would put the most advanced AI solutions into the district and implement the latest service models to the area to further drive industry upgrades.



A total of 230.6 kilometers of roads and nearly 300 road intersections in Jiading had already completed smart-oriented renovations.

Nearly 20 automobile companies have been granted ICV road-testing approvals and over 700 cars have carried out relevant tests and pilot operations in the zone, including intelligent connected taxis, buses, and road sweeping and delivery vehicles.