﻿
News / Metro

Jiading District and Baidu partner on smart transportation and urban management

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:58 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
The latest collaboration signed on Wednesday would allow the two parties to accelerate the development of intelligent connected vehicles and smart urban governance solutions.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:58 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0

Jiading District and leading AI and smart mobility service provider Baidu have strengthened their partnership for smart transportation and urban management.

The latest collaboration signed on Wednesday would allow the two parties to accelerate the development of intelligent and connected vehicles and smart urban governance solutions in Shanghai.

Jiading District director Gao Xiang expected to build further synergies to promote the overall advancement of digitalization in Jiading and to realize intelligent urban management as soon as possible, while also making the district a role model in terms of digital transformation.

He also hoped to create a forward-looking and vibrant ecosystem for digital and smart mobility industry.

The two sides would leverage the value of data from existing cars, roads and city transportation data in the district to strengthen data sharing, while also utilizing Baidu's abilities in data processing and AI big modelling to create a role model for digital urban governance to improve quality and efficiency.

Baidu's senior vice president and president of its intelligent driving group, Li Zhenyu, said the company would put the most advanced AI solutions into the district and implement the latest service models to the area to further drive industry upgrades.

A total of 230.6 kilometers of roads and nearly 300 road intersections in Jiading had already completed smart-oriented renovations.

Nearly 20 automobile companies have been granted ICV road-testing approvals and over 700 cars have carried out relevant tests and pilot operations in the zone, including intelligent connected taxis, buses, and road sweeping and delivery vehicles.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Baidu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     