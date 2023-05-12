﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's southeast corner evolves from 'mud town' to 'Tesla town'

Xinhua
  11:32 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0
Nicheng, once a little-known township in southeastern Shanghai, was propelled as if under control of a fast-forward button, undergoing a tremendous and speedy transformation.
Xinhua
  11:32 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0
Shanghai's southeast corner evolves from 'mud town' to 'Tesla town'
Xinhua

A bird's eye view of the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai in August 2022.

Four years in time is usually just a brief moment, but Nicheng, once a little-known township in southeastern Shanghai, was propelled as if under control of a fast-forward button, undergoing a tremendous and speedy transformation unseen in its history.

Nicheng means mud town in English. The name came from its geographic location. Adjacent to Hangzhou Bay, Nicheng was formed by the accumulation of sediment carried by the Yangtze and Qiantang rivers. About 200 years ago, local residents reclaimed the tidal flat, from which it got its name.

For decades Nicheng was a neglected area with a poor transportation network and sluggish economic growth until January 7, 2019, when deafeningly noisy machines used for the construction of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory carved out a new chapter in its development.

"We knew from the beginning that the establishment of this project would bring great opportunities for the development of Nicheng," said Zhang Yinbiao, Nicheng's Party secretary.

In fact, before the landing of the Tesla project, a series of preparations had been made in Nicheng, which has been longing for a chance to take off. In 2013, Nicheng was listed as one of the four major commercial centers in the southeastern part of Pudong. Its location at the Shanghai-Luchaogang Expressway has also given it a privilege to develop a manufacturing chain.

As the first wholly foreign-owned car manufacturing enterprise in China, construction of Tesla's Shanghai plant was completed in less than a year.

It is also Tesla's first Gigafactory outside the United States. The plant delivered 710,000 vehicles in 2022, an increase of 48 percent from 2021, accounting for over half of Tesla's global delivery. The Shanghai plant has become Tesla's primary vehicle export hub, with electric cars selling well in Asia-Pacific, Europe and other regions.

"The high efficiency of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory was supported by a sound business environment and industrial ecology in Shanghai. It is a demonstration of Shanghai's global competitiveness and ability to better allocate global resources," said Tian Xinmin, vice dean in Antai College of Economics & Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has brought about considerable spillover effects. According to the company, the localization rate of the industrial chain of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has exceeded 95 percent. Nicheng is among those that benefited the most.

About 10 km away from Tesla's Shanghai plant, numerous automated guided vehicles are running around at the futuristic workshop of Yanfeng International Seating Systems Co Ltd.

"Here, about 3,500 sets of car seats are rolled off the assembly line every day and delivered to Tesla and SAIC Motor factories not far away," Jia Tingwen, the head of the assembly workshop, told Xinhua as he kept a close eye on the fast-running production line.

The thriving automobile industry cluster in Nicheng has not only accelerated local industrial upgrading, but also become a big drive to improve the public transportation network and other supporting facilities in surrounding areas, providing better living and working conditions for local residents.

"We've set two goals for Nicheng this year, to drive industrial investment and tax revenues to over 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) and 3 billion yuan, respectively," said Zhang confidently.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Tesla
Pudong
SAIC Motor
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     