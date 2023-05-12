﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Mayor meets with Turkish Ambassador

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:50 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to China, Ismail Hakki Musa, and his delegation yesterday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:50 UTC+8, 2023-05-12       0
Shanghai Mayor meets with Turkish Ambassador

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng shakes hands with Turkish Ambassador to China, Ismail Hakki Musa

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to China, Ismail Hakki Musa, and his delegation yesterday.

Gong stated that currently, Shanghai is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with global influence, in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai's development.

Although Shanghai and Turkey are separated by mountains and oceans, the friendly relationship between the two goes back a long way. Over the past 30 years, since Shanghai became sister city with Istanbul, there has been extensive and fruitful exchange and cooperation.

Looking to the future, we hope to further deepen cooperation between the two cities by taking high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative as an opportunity. We warmly welcome Turkish companies to participate in the import expo and invest in Shanghai, and we also encourage Shanghai companies to invest in Turkey, the mayor said.

Turkey has a long history, and Shanghai is a melting pot of cultures, both Chinese and Western. We hope to promote cultural exchange and tourism development, and deepen sister city exchange and cooperation in areas such as urban renewal, urban management, and port construction, to make greater contributions to China-Turkey friendly exchanges, Gong added.

Musa said that Turkey values China, and Shanghai plays an important role in Turkey's relationship with China. Shanghai is China's economic center, and inclusiveness is an important part of Shanghai's urban spirit. We encourage Turkish companies to root themselves in Shanghai and contribute to its economic and social development, and Turkey welcomes Chinese companies to invest and will actively provide convenience. We hope to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two cities and welcome Chinese tourists to Turkey.

Consul General of Turkey in Shanghai, Huseyin Emre Engin, also attended the meeting.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     