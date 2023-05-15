﻿
Shanghai offers family education with renown instructors

With the International Day of Families here, Shanghai has put greater focus on family education, enlisting a number of renown instructors to provide advice and counseling.
Family education has become a community focus in Shanghai, with counselling rooms dedicated to offering advice.

To mark the International Day of Families on Monday, Shanghai released a list of the city's first "renowned family education instructor studios" in which experts promote family education and foster young educators.

They include Zhang Ailian from Ziwei Experimental Kindergarten, Zhou Wenjie from Luwan Senior High School and Jia Yongchun from the Minhang Institute of Education.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's first "renowned family education instructor studios" promotes family education.

It was also revealed on Monday that 24 Shanghai families were honored as the country's "most beautiful families."

Among them were Chen Weidong and his wife Zhang Yanqiu, both medical workers. Chen had been sent to Africa in 2021 to treat local patients.

Lu Ruiqi and her daughter Xu Zhewen have been devoting themselves to caring children, especially those who lack parental care, in their community, and Lu's husband Xu Zhong promoted traditional Chinese martial arts in overseas regions and countries.

After retirement, Zhang Xinya in 2012 set up a community volunteer team dedicated to providing various services to people with disabilities. By the end of 2022, her team had served 520,000 disabled people.

