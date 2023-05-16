Man detained for pointing knife at passenger on Shanghai Metro

A man has been detained for wielding and waving a knife to threaten another passenger on a Metro train in Shanghai, local police said after a video of the incident went viral.

A man has been detained for wielding and waving a knife to threaten another passenger on a Metro train in Shanghai, local police said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made after a video of the incident went viral online on Monday.

In the video, a man is seen waving a knife at a male passenger on a Metro train.

After investigation, police found that the man, surnamed Huang, who arrived in the city recently, had a physical conflict with another male passenger on a Metro Line 1 train around 7:10am on Monday over trivial issues. He then took out a knife, identified as a fruit knife, to intimidate the passenger.

A fruit knife is not a restricted knife, police pointed out.

According to related Chinese regulations, knives longer than 15 centimeters with blade angle within 60 degrees and those longer than 22 centimeters with blade angle over 60 degrees are banned from being carried into public transport vehicles.

Further investigation is ongoing, police said.