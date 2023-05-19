Shanghai hosts first Michelin Food Festival

Shanghai held its first Michelin Food Festival, featuring Chinese, Thai, French and other renowned cuisines. Michelin chefs cooked for visitors and even held mini cooking lessons.

Ti Gong

The first-ever Michelin Guide Food Festival on the Chinese mainland raised its curtain in Shanghai on Friday.

At the northern square of the HKRI Taikoo Hui, nearly 20 restaurants on the gourmet list provided a fancy dining experience with Chinese, Thai, French and other cuisines.

Signature dishes like tuhuangyou laofan (rice served with crab butter, made from crab paste and roe) from Cheng Long Hang, and crab cakes from 1515 West Chophouse are on offer.

Besides fine dining, popular snacks, such as Shanghai specialties shengjian (pan-fried buns) and xiaolongbao (small steamed dumplings), are also on the menu.

Michelin chefs are behind the food carts cooking or teaching you how to cook. Live music performances and interactive games also liven up the festival.

Ti Gong

Eight restaurants received the accolade of Michelin stars: the two-star Canton 8 (Runan St) and Ji Pin Court; one-star Cheng Long Hang (Huangpu), Tea Culture (Beijing Road E.), Lao Zheng Xing (Huangpu), Yong Fu (Huangpu), Yu Zhi Lan and Moose (Changning).



There are also five Selected restaurants – Jade on 36, 1515 West Chophouse, Summer Palace, The MEAT and Kanpai Classic (Huangpu), and four Bib Gourmand restaurants – Da Hu Chun (Sichuan Road M.), Mi Thai (Anfu Road), Nanxiang Steamed Bun (City God Temple) and Lu Bo Lang.

Urban Café, not on the list, was especially invited to the festival.

The festival is running from 11am to 10pm, through May 21. An online map of the festival is available at the WeChat account of Michelin China (Michelin_Guide).

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: May 19-21, 11am-10pm

Venue: HKRI Taikoo Hui

Address: 789 Nanjing Road W., Jing'an District

静安区南京西路789号