Drama festival showcases charm of traditional theater

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The second Yangtze River Delta Drama Festival opened with a grand ceremony on Friday at the Great Theater of China.

From May to August, both classic and modern plays will be staged by artists from across the Yangtze River Delta region. These plays, in various theatrical forms of Peking, Kunqu, Yueju, Huju, Huaiju and Huiju operas, will provide insights into China's history and glamorous culture.

Many artists invited to the festival are winners of the Plum Blossom Award – the highest individual theatrical prize in China. Through online workshops about the charm of diverse art forms, they will also contribute to public art education.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

An integrated platform will be built for the entertainment industry.

The Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group signed strategic cooperation agreements with performing arts groups and institutes of the region, including Zhejiang Performing Arts Group, Anhui Performing Arts Group, Jiangsu Performing Arts Group, Shanghai Grand Theater, Shanghai Theater Academy and Nanjing University to deepen cooperation and exchange.



As of mid-May this year, the Yangtze River Delta region accounted for 18 percent, 33 percent, and 37 percent of the national market share in terms of the number of performances, audience members, and box office revenue.



"We look forward to further synergy in the region to showcase the dissemination and influence of excellent traditional Chinese culture," said Liu Kezhi, president of China Association of Performing Arts.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Highlights of the festival include Jiangsu Art Performance Group's Kunqu Opera "Qu Qiubai" starring Kong Aiping, Shan Wen and Shi Xiaming which tells the touching story about the famous writer and revolutionary hero.

Huiju Opera "Legend of Liu Ming" depicts patriotic ancient Chinese general Liu Ming's efforts to protect China's Taiwan, while Luju Opera "Qin Xuemei" is a touching tale of an independent and strong-willed ancient Chinese woman.

The poetic drama "Chuansong," presented by the Zhejiang Art Performance Group, will feature time-honored Chinese poetry, verses and essays to take the audience back to the social life and folk culture of the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

Peking Opera "Death of Emperor Guangxu " is a theatrical interpretation and analysis of the emperor's mysterious death from poison.

A new version of "The Butterfly Lovers," a tragic love story of Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai will be staged by the Hangzhou Art Performance Group.

Event info:

Date: Through August 30

Tel: 6377-8820

Venue: Great Theater of China

Address: 704 Niuzhuang Rd

牛庄路704号

For more information about the festival, check the WeChat account of the Great Theater of China (中国大戏院).