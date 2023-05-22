Shanghai Party Secretary meets CBBC chairman to promote high-level opening up

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, the chairman of the China-Britain Business Council, and his delegation on Friday.

Chen introduced the progress of Shanghai's urban development and the construction of the "Five Centers," and carefully listened to the basic situation and development plans of the representatives of the council's member enterprises.

He said that currently, Shanghai is deepening high-level reform and opening up, vigorously promoting high-quality development in accordance with the strategic arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and striving to continue to act as a pioneer of reform and opening up and innovative development on the new journey of China-style modernization, accelerating the construction of an international metropolis with world influence and socialist modernization.

China-style modernization and the deep transformation and renewal of Shanghai provide new development opportunities and cooperation space for global enterprises to deepen their roots in the Chinese market and invest and develop in Shanghai. Shanghai will continue to optimize the business environment to provide better services for global enterprises to develop in Shanghai.

We hope that the CBBC will further play its professional advantages and bridge role, contribute wisdom and strength to Shanghai's expansion of high-level opening up and the upgrading of the professional service industry, and promote more leading and high-growth enterprises to invest in and develop in Shanghai. We welcome more British companies to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo, Chen said.

Sir Cowper-Coles said that the council actively participates in exchanges and cooperation between China and the UK in various industries, and supports the growth of British trade and investment in China. As an international metropolis, Shanghai is an important window for observing China, and also the preferred destination for global companies to enter the Chinese market.

He expressed confidence in China's and Shanghai's future development and the council will continue to play the role of a bridge, carry out promotional activities relying on various platforms, enable more British companies to understand and invest in Shanghai, actively participate in the sixth China International Import Expo, and better seize opportunities for win-win cooperation.





