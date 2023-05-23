﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai and Tatarstan strengthen ties in economy and trade

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  11:08 UTC+8, 2023-05-23       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Rustam Minnikhanov, the executive governor of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia and his delegation on Monday.
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with Rustam Minnikhanov, the executive governor of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia and his delegation on Monday.

Gong said that in recent years, Shanghai and the Republic of Tatarstan have carried out extensive exchanges and cooperation in economy, trade, sports, tourism and achieved positive results.

Currently, the city is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence, in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai's development.

Shanghai looks forward to taking the opportunity of jointly building high-quality Belt and Road to further strengthen exchange and cooperation with Tatarstan, and seeks greater well-being for the people of both places.

We hope to make good use of the China International Import Expo platform, activate economic and trade potential, promote deeper exchanges between more universities and institutions, strengthen cooperation in information technology, agricultural science and technology and other fields, promote cultural and sports exchanges and mutual understanding, and continue to enhance the friendship between the people of the two places, the mayor said.

Minnikhanov said that Shanghai is a charming modern metropolis and we admire the development achievements made by Shanghai. We also appreciate the support China and Shanghai have provided to Tatarstan during the epidemic.

As one of the most economically developed federal subjects in Russia, Tatarstan has a good foundation in petrochemicals, aviation, oceanic equipment and other fields. We look forward to taking this visit as an opportunity to further expand economic and trade exchanges between the two places and deepen cooperation in various fields, he said.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
