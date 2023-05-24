CPC stories from Lu'an to feature at film festival

The sixth China Red Micro Film Festival will feature 10 events, including a collection of microfilms on the Communist Party of China in Lu'an City on Douyin.

The China Film Association and officials from Anhui Province and Lu'an City have launched a film festival, inviting people to join them on a "journey" from Shanghai's shikumen (stone-gate house) to Lu'an's Dabie Mountain and share stories about the Communist Party of China.

The sixth China Red Micro Film Festival will comprise 10 activities, including a collection of microfilms about the Communist Party of China related to Lu'an, on the short video-sharing platform Douyin, or the Chinese version of TikTok.

The opening ceremony for the festival was held at the Memorial of the CPC's First National Congress, which is a classic stone-gate house and is also known as the Party's birthplace.

The detailed submission requirements will be announced soon. People can contact the organizers via email (chinaredy@126.com) for more information. The winners will be announced in October.

Wei Wu, vice mayor of Lu'an, said that the city was an important place for China's revolution and the formation of the people's army, as well as a critical bastion for China's resistance to the Japanese invasion.

He said that the festival was a popular forum for passing down and sustaining local Red cultures.

In addition to the films, there will be a promotion of cultural and tourist resources in Lu'an to help improve the city's tourism industry and economic development.